close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, British GP, 2025

F1 Standings and title scenarios as surging Verstappen closes in on Piastri and Norris

F1 Standings and title scenarios as surging Verstappen closes in on Piastri and Norris

Graham Shaw
Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, British GP, 2025

Take a look at the F1 standings today (Sunday October 26) and they tell a story which would scarcely have been believable a few short weeks ago - we have ourselves a three-way fight for the drivers’ title. And a new favourite.

The championship appeared to be a McLaren only battle when reigning king Max Verstappen trailed Oscar Piastri by a massive 104 points following the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort in August.

Since then though the four-time world champion has roared back to cut the gap to just 40 in the space of five races. His latest masterpiece was claiming a maximum 33 points (winning the Sprint and Grand Prix) at Austin last weekend.

Now it is genuinely game on with Verstappen having claimed exactly the same number of points (119) as both McLaren drivers combined since the summer break. An astonishing revival for the Red Bull superstar.

The pressure is squarely on Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris as the F1 circus lands in Mexico City this weekend for what should be a pivotal battle with just five more races remaining.

Latest F1 drivers’ standings

The standings after the US Grand Prix, and before the Mexico City Grand Prix, look like this:

Position Driver Team Points
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren346
2Lando NorrisMcLaren332
3Max VerstappenRed Bull306
4George RussellMercedes252
5Charles LeclercFerrari192
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari142
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes89
8Alex AlbonWilliams73
9Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber41
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls39
11Carlos SainzWilliams38
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin37
13Lance StrollAston Martin32
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls30
15Esteban OconHaas28
16Yuki TsunodaRed Bull28
17Pierre GaslyAlpine20
18Ollie BearmanHaas20
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber18
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
21Jack DoohanAlpine0

How can Verstappen win the championship?

Quite simply, it’s not as difficult as you would think for Verstappen to come from nowhere to claim a fifth consecutive world championship.

The Dutchman is very very close to controlling his own destiny here. If he wins all remaining races (yes, we know, a big ask) then all he would need in terms of help is Piastri to finish as low as third in one of those races.

Our graphic below tells the full story - the ball is just about in Verstappen’s court:

What Verstappen needs to win the title in 2025.
What Verstappen needs to win the title in 2025.

Latest Odds: Who is favourite to win the Drivers’ Championship?

The oddsmakers normally have a pretty good take on this, and their latest numbers make for astonishing reading. Very good for Verstappen, very bad for Norris and Piastri and great for all F1 fans.

It is super-tight at the top with all three drivers close in the betting. And the major news is that Verstappen is now favourite to take the title, unthinkable just a few weeks ago.

The very latest odds to become drivers' champion in 2025 are:

  • 6/4 Max Verstappen

  • 7/4 Oscar Piastri

  • 15/8 Lando Norris

    One other mind-blowing number for you to ponder - after the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 3, Verstappen was 50/1 to win the title. That is some turnaround.

    Which F1 races are left in 2025?

    So there are five Grands Prix remaining, and also two Sprint Races.

    The dates for your schedules/calendars are as follows:

  • Sunday October 26: Mexico City Grand Prix

  • Saturday November 8: Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race

  • Sunday November 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

  • Saturday November 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Saturday November 29: Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race

  • Sunday November 30: Qatar Grand Prix

  • Sunday December 7: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

    READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

    Related

    Max Verstappen F1 Lando Norris Oscar Piastri

    • Latest News

    Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
    Mexican Grand Prix

    Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING

    • 27 minutes ago
    F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
    F1 Today

    F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP

    • 1 hour ago
    Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
    Latest F1 News

    Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake

    • 2 hours ago
    Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
    F1 Opinion

    Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it

    • 3 hours ago
    F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
    F1 2025

    F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence

    • Today 13:00
    FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
    Mexican Grand Prix

    FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP

    • Today 12:44
    More news

    Most read

    FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
    300.000+ views

    FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix

    • 20 october
     F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
    300.000+ views

    F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made

    • 21 october
     Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
    200.000+ views

    Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP

    • 20 october
     Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
    150.000+ views

    Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty

    • 25 october
     Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
    100.000+ views

    Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed

    • 11 october
     Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
    75.000+ views

    Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026

    • 23 october

    F1 Standings

    Do Not Sell My Personal Information
    Ontdek het op Google Play
    x