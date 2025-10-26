Take a look at the F1 standings today (Sunday October 26) and they tell a story which would scarcely have been believable a few short weeks ago - we have ourselves a three-way fight for the drivers’ title. And a new favourite.

The championship appeared to be a McLaren only battle when reigning king Max Verstappen trailed Oscar Piastri by a massive 104 points following the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort in August.

Since then though the four-time world champion has roared back to cut the gap to just 40 in the space of five races. His latest masterpiece was claiming a maximum 33 points (winning the Sprint and Grand Prix) at Austin last weekend.

Now it is genuinely game on with Verstappen having claimed exactly the same number of points (119) as both McLaren drivers combined since the summer break. An astonishing revival for the Red Bull superstar.

The pressure is squarely on Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris as the F1 circus lands in Mexico City this weekend for what should be a pivotal battle with just five more races remaining.

Latest F1 drivers’ standings

The standings after the US Grand Prix, and before the Mexico City Grand Prix, look like this:

How can Verstappen win the championship?

Quite simply, it’s not as difficult as you would think for Verstappen to come from nowhere to claim a fifth consecutive world championship.

The Dutchman is very very close to controlling his own destiny here. If he wins all remaining races (yes, we know, a big ask) then all he would need in terms of help is Piastri to finish as low as third in one of those races.

Our graphic below tells the full story - the ball is just about in Verstappen’s court:

What Verstappen needs to win the title in 2025.

Latest Odds: Who is favourite to win the Drivers’ Championship?

The oddsmakers normally have a pretty good take on this, and their latest numbers make for astonishing reading. Very good for Verstappen, very bad for Norris and Piastri and great for all F1 fans.

It is super-tight at the top with all three drivers close in the betting. And the major news is that Verstappen is now favourite to take the title, unthinkable just a few weeks ago.

The very latest odds to become drivers' champion in 2025 are:

6/4 Max Verstappen

7/4 Oscar Piastri

15/8 Lando Norris One other mind-blowing number for you to ponder - after the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 3, Verstappen was 50/1 to win the title. That is some turnaround. Which F1 races are left in 2025? So there are five Grands Prix remaining, and also two Sprint Races. The dates for your schedules/calendars are as follows:

Sunday October 26: Mexico City Grand Prix

Saturday November 8: Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race

Sunday November 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

Saturday November 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Saturday November 29: Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race

Sunday November 30: Qatar Grand Prix