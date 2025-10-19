F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
The second and final race of the United States Grand Prix weekend gets underway TODAY (Sunday, October 19) following Saturday's sprint.
Reigning champion Max Verstappen heads into today's main event on a high after picking up the 13th sprint race victory of his career at COTA, and as a result, eight more points, on Saturday.
McLaren suffered a double DNF in the sprint after championship leader Oscar Piastri got tangled up in an unlucky collision, with a tricky race also ahead of him for the main event, qualifying down in sixth.
His team-mate Lando Norris on the other hand is set to line up on the front row alongside Verstappen for the 56-lap race, after the Dutchman once again secured pole for the grand prix.
After Saturday's Turn 1 chaos, you won't want to miss the start of the main event, so here's how you can watch Sunday's grand prix and at what time in your region.
F1 Race time - US Grand Prix
Lights out for the US Grand Prix is today (Sunday, October 19, 2025), at 2pm local time (CDT).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
US Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Race - Sunday, October 19 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CDT)
|2pm Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|8pm Sunday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|9pm Sunday
|United States (EDT)
|3pm Sunday
|United States (PDT)
|12pm Sunday
|Australia (AEDT)
|6am Monday
|Australia (AWST)
|3am Monday
|Australia (ACDT)
|5:30am Monday
|Mexico (CST)
|1pm Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|4am Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|9pm Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|10pm Sunday
|China (CST)
|3am Monday
|India (IST)
|12:30am Monday
|Brazil (BRT)
|4pm Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|3am Monday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|10pm Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|10pm Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|11pm Sunday
How to watch the US Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans can watch Sunday's US Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
