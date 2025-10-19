close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Max Verstappen, 2025, USGP, generic

F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Kerry Violet
Max Verstappen, 2025, USGP, generic

The second and final race of the United States Grand Prix weekend gets underway TODAY (Sunday, October 19) following Saturday's sprint.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen heads into today's main event on a high after picking up the 13th sprint race victory of his career at COTA, and as a result, eight more points, on Saturday.

McLaren suffered a double DNF in the sprint after championship leader Oscar Piastri got tangled up in an unlucky collision, with a tricky race also ahead of him for the main event, qualifying down in sixth.

His team-mate Lando Norris on the other hand is set to line up on the front row alongside Verstappen for the 56-lap race, after the Dutchman once again secured pole for the grand prix.

After Saturday's Turn 1 chaos, you won't want to miss the start of the main event, so here's how you can watch Sunday's grand prix and at what time in your region.

F1 Race time - US Grand Prix

Lights out for the US Grand Prix is today (Sunday, October 19, 2025), at 2pm local time (CDT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

US Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, October 19 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CDT)2pm Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)8pm Sunday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)9pm Sunday
United States (EDT)3pm Sunday
United States (PDT)12pm Sunday
Australia (AEDT)6am Monday
Australia (AWST)3am Monday
Australia (ACDT)5:30am Monday
Mexico (CST)1pm Sunday
Japan (JST)4am Monday
South Africa (SAST)9pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST)10pm Sunday
China (CST)3am Monday
India (IST)12:30am Monday
Brazil (BRT)4pm Sunday
Singapore (SGT)3am Monday
Saudi Arabia (AST)10pm Sunday
Turkey (EEST)10pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)11pm Sunday

How to watch the US Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*F1 fans can watch Sunday's US Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

F1 HEADLINES: Charles Leclerc in FIA summons as Ferrari face United States GP nightmare

READ MORE: DOUBLE McLaren retirement after first corner crash at US GP

READ MORE: F1 broadcaster waves goodbye after EIGHT YEARS on TV

Related

F1 United States Grand Prix COTA

Latest News

F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
United States Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 11 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen survives MAJOR Red Bull blunder as McLaren struggle
United States Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen survives MAJOR Red Bull blunder as McLaren struggle

  • 59 minutes ago
Red Bull F1 star crashes heavily to bring halt to US GP qualifying
United States Grand Prix

Red Bull F1 star crashes heavily to bring halt to US GP qualifying

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2025 United States Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Austin
United States Grand Prix

F1 2025 United States Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Austin

  • 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo performs dog tricks at Austin appearance for US Grand Prix
F1 News & Gossip

Daniel Ricciardo performs dog tricks at Austin appearance for US Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen issues Red Bull plea ahead of US GP
United States Grand Prix

Max Verstappen issues Red Bull plea ahead of US GP

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
250.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

  • 1 october
 F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
150.000+ views

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting

  • 2 october
 Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
150.000+ views

Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

  • 29 september
 George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
100.000+ views

George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP

  • 5 october
 Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
100.000+ views

Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed

  • 11 october
 F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers
75.000+ views

F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers

  • 9 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x