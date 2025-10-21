F1 star celebrates after landing Master's degree

An F1 star has revealed they recently graduated with a Master's degree despite not studying as an undergraduate.

Nicholas Latifi's final campaign was almost three years ago now, but his social media has been scarce, with the Canadian racer remaining mostly silent about his life away from the track.

Williams replaced Latifi with American driver Logan Sargeant for 2023, as Latifi's former team-mate Alex Albon cemented himself as the team's number one driver.

Fast forward to 2025 and the Grove-based squad are sat firmly P5 in the constructors' championship with 111 points, a far cry from the mere eight points they picked up in Latifi's final season, which saw Williams finish last in the team standings.

Latifi bounces back after F1 exit

It seems Williams' scintillating form this season is not the only thing that has changed dramatically since Latifi's exit!

The now 30-year-old did manage to secure three points-scoring finishes across his F1 career, but has now taken to social media to share an accomplishment in his personal life.

Since his departure from Williams, Latifi has kept a low profile, only revealing updates via his Instagram account twice since his farewell post.

After sharing with his fans in 2023 that he would not be racing in any other disciplines that year, Latifi talked of his aim of achieving his MBA (Master of Business Administration) and now, the ex-F1 star has broken his silence on socials again to confirm he has successfully graduated.

Latifi wrote: "Hey everyone! It’s been a while since I last posted.

"I wanted to take some time away to fully focus on my MBA at London Business School and really enjoy the experience free of distractions. I’m happy to share that I graduated a few months ago!

"Having not done an undergrad degree, I had no idea what to expect, and will admit I was a little nervous at first. But, I quickly discovered how warm and welcoming the LBS community is and built friendships I know will last a lifetime.

"These past two years have been among the most rewarding of my life, filled with learning, growth, new experiences, and memories I will carry with me forever.

"Excited for what is ahead. More to come soon."

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes star George Russell were amongst those who offered congratulations to Latifi as he begins a new chapter in his career.

