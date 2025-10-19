Wolff reveals 'entertainment' prospect of Verstappen and Russell at Mercedes

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has given a measured response to a question about a Max Verstappen and George Russell driver lineup for 2027.

Russell and his teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli were given new contracts last week that will keep them at the team as F1 enters its new era of regulations in 2026.

Following a season in which he has claimed two race wins and sits fourth in the drivers' championship, Russell in particular was expected to be a shoo-in for one of Mercedes' seats.

But Wolff's rather public pursuit of Verstappen right when Russell and Verstappen were engaged in some on-track and off-track squabbles may have thrown the Brit's position into some question.

Following Verstappen's confirmation that he would be staying with Red Bull for 2026, however, it was only a matter of time before both Russell and Antonelli were confirmed as the Brackley outfit's drivers for 2026.

Speaking at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) ahead of the 2025 United States Grand Prix, Martin Brundle discussed F1 contracts with Toto Wolff, posing the idea of a Verstappen-Russell driver duo at the Silver Arrows in 2027.

Both Russell and Antonelli's contract announcements only mentioned 2026, and did not include any thought towards 2027 or beyond.

Brundle said: "You got burned with the one plus one with Lewis because he left to go to Ferrari which I know you were pretty shocked about at the time.

"I know two bulls in one field and all that but Max and George as a driver lineup, if you could do that for 2027, you’d grab that in a heartbeat wouldn’t you?"

Wolff then addressed the suggestion, saying: "Certainly good entertainment for everyone no?

"But we don’t want to create any rumours here, Kimi and George is what we want to do in the future and going forward, it’s a good lineup."

Russell impresses in 2025

While rookie Antonelli's form has been a little patchy in his first season, Russell has had a brilliant 2025.

The 27-year-old has claimed two race victories and six further grand prix podiums, and sits just 36 points behind four-time champion Verstappen.

It is now certain that Russell will drive for Mercedes and Verstappen for Red Bull in 2026, but questions of a Verstappen team switch for 2027 will be prevalent throughout the 2026 season, and Wolff will likely be the one having to bat away the rumours.

Unless Red Bull can provide him with a car capable of seriously challenging for the world championship, Verstappen will likely move to whichever team has been able to master the new regulations, with Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari all potentially having vacancies at the end of 2026.

