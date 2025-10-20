Lewis Hamilton reveals bizarre ALLERGY after finally confronting issue
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has overcome plenty in his life and career to date, so maybe it shouldn't be a surprise to see him continue to do so into his fifth decade of life.
The latest obstacle conquered by the seven-time world champion? An allergy to horses, apparently.
In what he called a 'really big moment', the Brit saddled up at the Bridges Ranch in Texas to ride a horse for the first time in his life for his 'Plus 44' brand's new Rodeo collection.
Hamilton was in the Lone Star State for last weekend's US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where he finished fourth in both the sprint race and the main race.
Hamilton drops cowboy-inspired collection
The Ferrari star didn't reveal exactly how he overcame his allergy issues (options on the table include over-the-counter medication, not being on the horse very long, and the power of positive thinking), but posted a host of pictures on his Instagram account.
The post was captioned: "First time on a horse, definitely not the last. Allergies have prevented me from riding horses, so this is a really big moment for me.
"This [Plus 44] drop is my favourite we’ve ever done, so definitely wanted to do it justice. Thank you to Bridges Ranch in Austin Texas for the great vibes, amazing nature, and for Jack the horse."
Hamilton's schedule this weekend will be too packed for any further horseplay though, with a tight turnaround to the next race at the Mexico City Grand Prix.
