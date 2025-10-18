F1 Sprint Race Today: United States Grand Prix 2025 start times, TV channel and live stream
The fourth sprint race of the 2025 F1 season gets underway TODAY (Saturday, October 18) at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) as the first race of the United States Grand Prix weekend in Austin takes centre stage.
An additional eight points are up for grabs this weekend due to the sprint race at COTA, and a win in both races could be crucial to Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri's title chances.
But it's four-time word champion Max Verstappen who is set to start on pole for the sprint race, as he looks to close the 63-point gap to Piastri in the championship by extending his all-time record tally for sprint race victories.
Verstappen beat Norris to sprint race pole on Friday, while championship leader Piastri will start the race from third.
It means we are set for a tight battle at COTA's iconic uphill turn one between the three championship protagonists, and Nico Hulkenberg and George Russell behind will look to benefit from any mishaps for any of the three cars out in front.
Find out when and how you can watch Saturday's sprint race in your region below!
F1 Sprint Race times - United States Grand Prix
Lights out for the first race of the weekend is today (Saturday, October 18, 2025) at 12:00pm local time (CDT), before attention switches to qualifying for the main race later on Saturday at 4pm.
Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
United States Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Sprint Race - Saturday, October 18 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CDT)
|12pm Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|6pm Saturday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|7pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|1pm Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|10am Saturday
|Australia (AEDT)
|4am Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|1am Sunday
|Australia (ACDT)
|3:30am Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|11am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|2am Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|7pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|8pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|1am Sunday
|India (IST)
|10:30pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|2pm Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|1am Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|8pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|8pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|9pm Saturday
How to watch the United States Grand Prix Sprint Race live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
