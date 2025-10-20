close global

Horner, Vasseur, Ferrari, socials

Ferrari verdict reached on Christian Horner as team issue statement

Ferrari verdict reached on Christian Horner as team issue statement

Kerry Violet
Horner, Vasseur, Ferrari, socials

Ferrari have affirmed their decision over the F1 squad's team principal following recent rumours they had been in 'talks' with Christian Horner.

The Scuderia recently handed current team boss Fred Vasseur a new multi-year contract despite the Maranello-based outfit's dip in performance this year.

But despite the resurfaced reports that ex-Red Bull boss Horner is on Ferrari's radar for a leadership reshuffle, the team have now clarified to Italian media that they are firmly set on keeping Vasseur in power.

Indeed Ferrari even released a statement on Saturday, indicating support for Vasseur.

Italian media report Ferrari confidence in Vasseur

Italian publication Corriere della Sera have reported: "Christian Horner is not on Ferrari's radar. The rumours coming out of Germany and England in recent days are destined to remain just that, dismissed internally as unfounded.At least for now.

"Sources close to Maranello reveal that the top brass have reaffirmed their confidence in Fred Vasseur despite the team's difficult position in the standings, with the risk of finishing fourth in the constructors' championship.

"After all, the Frenchman's contract was renewed just over two months ago and his mandate is for several years. This is an important stance to try to calm the waters and turn things around, starting this weekend in Austin."

The Italian edition of Sky Sports have now also rubbished the rumours over an uncertain future for Vasseur, writing: "All it took was a rumour and suddenly, as if it were already a done deal," before clarifying the truth behind the situation.

"According to our investigations, these rumours are completely unfounded, and there are many things that do not add up."

"Horner's sensational dismissal took place at the beginning of July, and Vasseur's renewal was announced at the end of the same month: if there had been any intention to make the move, that would have been the moment.

"We are not aware of any discussions between Horner and chairman John Elkann, who instead gave his full confidence, continuity and stability to the Vasseur project, confirming him at the helm of Scuderia Ferrari."

