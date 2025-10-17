Christian Horner to Ferrari update issued

Following reports that Christian Horner is being courted by Ferrari, one Italian publication has offered a definitive update on the F1 signing saga.

The 51-year-old was axed from Red Bull in July, after 20 years with the team he helped bring to world title success in F1.

During his tenure as team principal Red Bull secured six constructors’ championships alongside eight drivers’ titles, and his experience has made Horner one of the most sought after figures in the paddock.

As Ferrari face a dismal conclusion to their 2025 season, which could see them drop to fourth in the team standings, Horner has been linked with a move to the team after reports that chairman John Elkkan is seeking his services.

However a recent report from Sky Sports Italy claims that these rumours are unfounded and that if Ferrari wanted to hire Horner they would have already done so.

Will Horner replace Vasseur at Ferrari?

Current Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur signed a contract extension in July, with the multi-year deal signifying renewed confidence in his position at the top of the team.

Sky claims that if Ferrari had any intention of pulling off a coup and hiring Horner, it would have been done when the Brit was axed from Red Bull.

The report adds that, to their knowledge, there have been no conversations between Horner and Elkkan, who has instead placed his trust in the Vasseur project.

Ferrari’s team principal still has much work to do at the team however, as their rivals Red Bull and Mercedes continue to develop and outclass the team in 2025.

In recent races, Red Bull introduced a revised floor and front wing upgrade with Max Verstappen claiming two race wins in the past three grands prix.

George Russell also clinched his second victory of the season at the Singapore GP, as the two teams continue to progress in 2025 and Ferrari remains left behind.

Stagnation is natural of course if the team have instead decided to switch their focus to the 2026 car and the new regulations, in a bid to not only return to championship contention but also retain the services of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

