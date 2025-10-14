Brundle shares 'extra special' clip as pundit teases full film

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has shared a clip of his recent racing exploits on social media, with his son Alex Brundle hinting at a full video coming soon.

Brundle has been a fixture of Sky Sports F1's coverage since they took over the rights to the sport back in 2012, but he has been on our screens for a while longer than that.

Having given up racing in F1 back in 1996, Brundle appeared on UK TV screens in 1997, with his iconic grid walk feature starting at the 1997 British Grand Prix.

The 66-year-old still hosts the segment, and it has featured many awkward and embarrassing moments over the years, including at the recent Singapore GP, when Brundle mixed up music sensation Lewis Capaldi with his brother.

But Brundle is also still a racer at heart, and recently took part in a GT race alongside his son and fellow broadcaster Alex Brundle.

The Brundles took part in the Six Hours of Spa race, but unfortunately had to retire their Ford GT40 fairly early on, taking to social media to reveal the news.

Nevertheless, the father and son duo seemed to have fun, with Brundle junior posting a clip of the racing action on his X page, teasing a full video on his YouTube channel coming soon.

Brundle senior reposted that video, with the caption: "Old school V8 and grip, manual shift, with 145 litres in total of fuel down each side of the cockpit. Heaven.

"Getting scared and sweaty every so often reminds me I’m still alive. And shared it with my lad which is extra special."

Brundle's racing return

Brundle senior's racing exploits ended early however, and his son announced on social media that they were forced to retire at Spa with two hours left to complete.

Although Brundle senior was no doubt disappointed after successfully completing his 'valiant stint to box P5 overall', he had previously made it clear that results were not his motivation for getting back behind the wheel competitively.

Speaking prior to the race, the broadcaster said of his son: "Even on GP weekends, we don't see much of each other, so it's a rare opportunity for a father and son weekend. Me and Al did Le Mans together in 2012 and we've raced together in Jaguar E-types, so it'll be fun.

"I haven't raced for three years, since the Goodwood Revival, but enjoy working with Gary. I'd not driven the GT40 until a test session at Silverstone just before the festival. I wanted to see whether I liked it, and did, so we decided to do Spa.

"I have no aspirations. I love Spa and love the car, but have yet to experience it on full tanks. That will be interesting."

