Martin Brundle makes embarrassing blunder with global superstar live on air

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle was involved in an embarrassing grid walk blunder at the Singapore Grand Prix, in a case of mistaken identity.

In what was one of Brundle’s more awkward grid walks, the pundit’s hunt for famous faces resulted in an interaction with singer Lewis Capaldi…or the man Brundle thought was the Scot.

As Brundle launched into his interview with the man he thought was the singer, the real Capaldi then emerged behind him and revealed he was in fact addressing his brother.

The trio then engaged in an awkward interview exchange, and when Capaldi extended his hand for a handshake, Brundle turned his back on the singer.

Capaldi made light of the snub however, shaking his own hand in front of the camera and Brundle patted him on the back after the blunder.

Posting on X during the race, Capaldi responded to the video and wrote a hilarious reply: "B****ed by Brundle."

Ted Kravitz also in celebrity mistake

During Ted Kravitz’s post-qualifying segment on Saturday, Ted’s Notebook, the Sky Sports presenter was passed in the paddock by Lando Norris’ entourage.

Norris’ girlfriend Magui Corceiro was accompanied by the McLaren star’s friend and racing driver, Max Fewtrell, and Kravitz could not resist a greeting.

However, when Kravitz heckled a hello to the pair, he mistook Fewtrell for Dutch DJ and friend of Max Verstappen, Martin Garrix.

In complete fairness to Kravitz, both Fewtrell and Garrix look incredibly similar, and the DJ was also present in Singapore according to the Sky Sports F1 presenter.

Like Capaldi with Brundle, Fewtrell took the mistake in good humour as Kravitz continued with his segment, albeit with a blush creeping to his cheeks.

