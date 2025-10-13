Danger! High Voltage: F1 fans STUNNED by Yuki Tsunoda post

A social media post from Red Bull depicting F1 star Yuki Tsunoda in an ice bath after the Singapore Grand Prix has led to some stunned reactions on social media.

Singapore is one of the toughest races on the F1 calendar, and this year's event was labelled a heat hazard by the FIA, F1's first ever such warning, meaning that drivers were allowed to wear cooling vests.

Drivers that didn't wear cooling vests were forced by FIA rules to add 0.5kg of ballast to their car instead, to avoid competitors not using the vests just to save on weight.

Some drivers opted to wear them, others didn't, but Red Bull gave Tsunoda a unique way of cooling down after the race, which many fans on social media have pointed out may have been quite a dangerous tactic.

Red Bull posted a TikTok video showing Tsunoda in an ice bath close to an electric box, which had a big warning of 'DANGER' written on it. It has since circulated on X, after one user put up a post saying: "Red Bull is the type of team to put their driver in a bucket of water right next to a high voltage power outlet."

The picture led to several humorous replies to the post. One user commented: "Lowkey are Red Bull hiring a workplace safety officer because I need a job," while another pointed to the many warnings on the electric box, saying: "Even warnings in four different languages aren't enough."

One user cleverly said: "That ain't max Verstappen that's max voltage," while another added: "The casual smile with the 'DANGER' warning behind him is class."

Will Tsunoda be at Red Bull in 2026?

One user took to the comments section to wittily state: "They want him to conduct himself correctly," a brilliant pun which works in two ways, with Tsunoda's form suffering since joining the main team back in March.

He has only managed to score 18 points across 16 race weekends, a meagre return considering his team-mate has managed 236 points in that same time frame.

Tsunoda will be hoping to cause a shock - not in an ice bath next to an electric box kind of way, but by getting himself a nice new contract for the 2026 season.

He has experienced an upturn in form in recent races, appearing to be closer to Max Verstappen in qualifying and the race, although the Singapore GP was another disappointing outing for the Japanese racer.

A new contract would certainly spark some joy for Tsunoda, but he would need to improve upon his current situation first. (Sorry).

