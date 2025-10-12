Ferrari legend issues Verstappen signing verdict as Hamilton absent from lineup statement
Ferrari legend issues Verstappen signing verdict as Hamilton absent from lineup statement
The former chairman of Ferrari has issued his verdict on whether he would sign reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen to the Scuderia.
Luca di Montezemolo played an instrumental role in Ferrari's resurgence as an F1 team in the 1990s, serving as chairman of the Maranello-based outfit until 2014.
Now, the Ferrari legend has switched allegiances, joining rival manufacturer McLaren Automotive as a director of the McLaren Group Holdings Limited.
The parent company has a minority stake in the papaya F1 team who have just secured their first consecutive constructors' victory since 1991, but Montezemolo maintains his role is not linked to F1 and his loyalty to Ferrari has not changed.
In an appearance at a recent gala screening of a new documentary about the story of Montezemolo's life, the 78-year-old weighed in on Ferrari's lineup and whether he would sign Verstappen to the team if given the opportunity.
Montezemolo names Verstappen as No.1 driver
At the event for the premiere of Luca: Seeing Red, British motoring journalist Chris Harris asked Montezemolo: "Would you hire Verstappen as your driver today?"
The former Ferrari CEO responded: "Today I have to say for me Verstappen is by far the No.1 because you see Verstappen even in the last race in difficult conditions he never loses control, he was always quick, he never makes mistakes.
"He was fantastic also in [a] go kart when he was 13 years old, was super, super strong."
"The couple between Sainz and Leclerc was a very good couple, but no question, Verstappen is by far the best in my view, by far."
There was no mention of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton among the statement in response to Harris' question, with the Brit still struggling to thrive in red after replacing Carlos Sainz as Charles Leclerc's team-mate at the start of this season.
