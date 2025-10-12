close global

toto wolff, christian horner, mercedes, red bull, graphic

Christian Horner return faces MAJOR setback from F1 rivals

Sam Cook
Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle has suggested that the current team bosses could well provide an additional hurdle to Christian Horner's ambitions of returning to the sport.

Horner was axed by Red Bull back in July following 20 years as team principal with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, where he won six constructors' titles and eight drivers' championships as team boss.

The 51-year-old was axed following a poor end to 2024 and beginning to 2025 however, with Laurent Mekies taking over and helping reignite Max Verstappen's bid for a record-equalling fifth consecutive title.

Horner, meanwhile, has been linked with a return after negotiating down his period of gardening leave, with paddock whispers associating him with Aston Martin, Alpine and Haas.

It is thought that the Brit wants his next job to include some kind of team ownership, becoming a major shareholder in an F1 team like his arch rival Toto Wolff is at Mercedes.

Now, Brundle has suggested that the perfect choice in this sense would be a new team joining the grid, but that the current 10 teams on the grid - and Cadillac who are joining in 2026 - will likely reject the idea of having a 12th team in F1.

"I think the current teams in Formula 1 will be pushing hard, as will other stakeholders, to say they don't want a 12th team in Formula 1 at the moment while they're all jockeying around trying to sort the 2026 regulations out," Brundle said live on Sky Sports F1 at the Singapore GP.

"That might be an extra hurdle for Christian. Formula 1 is his life - that's where his skills and experience lie.

"He made it absolutely clear to me when I spoke to him that he will only come back if he's got a skin in the game, if he's got a share in the team and is building something, rather than being a manager as he was with Red Bull.

"He couldn't get any shareholding in that. Toto Wolff is a good example of how to do that as a one-third shareholder in the Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 team. I'm sure there'll be partners, as we like to call them, sponsors we might call them, and other people who might want to join Christian on that journey."

Where will Horner move to?

Alpine emerged as a likely contender for the 51-year-old’s signature almost immediately after he was axed from Red Bull, with the French outfit currently lacking a team principal.

Executive advisor Flavio Briatore fulfilled the functions of team boss after Oliver Oakes’ departure back in May, and in July, Steve Nielsen signed as their managing director.

Nielsen now oversees the day-to-day running of the team, but he has not officially taken up the role of team principal, meaning the spot is still technically up for grabs at Alpine.

Meanwhile, Horner has reportedly been calling various F1 teams to discuss a potential return to the sport, with Haas another option for the Brit in terms of his team ownership ambitions.

Current team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed that an initial conversation with Horner had taken place, but that discussions had not gone any further.

