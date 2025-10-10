Lewis Hamilton's tattoos - what does he have and what does each one mean?

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is known for his fashion, and that includes a stunning range of tattoos that are present on his chest, back, arms, legs and hands.

Hamilton revealed in an interview several years ago that one of his sisters was married to a tattoo artist, which is how he began becoming impartial to various pieces of body art.

His collection of tattoos is continuously growing, so it's hard to put a number on how many tattoos he has, but certain sources state he has at least 15.

And that includes one back tattoo that took over 10 hours for the body artist to complete, something that Hamilton said was done all in one go.

But what is the meaning behind some of his most prominent tattoos, and what do they represent?

Lewis Hamilton's tattoos

One of the more noticeable tattoos on Hamilton's body when he posts his topless Instagram snaps is a compass on his torso. Hamilton has previously mentioned that this tattoo represents the direction and guidance that he receives from his regular visits to church.

Right arm & Upper Abdomen:

A rendering of Michelangelo’s Pieta - the sculpture of Mary holding Jesus and a compass - representing his spiritual connection and devotion.



“I leave church on a Sunday thinking ‘wow, I’ve really gained direction, where to go’. Church is my compass”. pic.twitter.com/RBJ6LeLBmK — kay⁴⁴ (@lewisoninters) September 10, 2025

As you progress through this article, you will notice that many of Hamilton's tattoos have a religious influence to them, with the Brit's faith being an important part of his life.

For example, Hamilton has a sleeve of tattoos on his right arm which consists of a guardian angel, a sacred heart, and a tattoo that is inspired by Michelangelo’s Pieta, which is a sculpture depicting Mary holding Jesus’ body after he was taken down from the cross.

Some of Hamilton's tattoos are of people who have inspired him, such as his father or former boxing world champion Muhammad Ali, who features in a stunning design on Hamilton's right leg.

Right Leg:

A tribute to Muhammed Ali. pic.twitter.com/Q8sWNQlQnI — kay⁴⁴ (@lewisoninters) September 10, 2025

The aforementioned 10-hour tattoo is a stunning back piece that is one of the seven-time champion's most prominent tattoos, which he revealed has led to him staring at his back in the mirror ever since he got it done.

The huge tattoo depicts a large cross flanked by angel wings, which Hamilton has said is a tribute to one of his favourite musicians Tupac Shakur, who was assassinated back in 1996.

The words from one of Tupac's albums - Still I Rise - are also weaved into the cross-angel wings art, a phrase that was first made famous by poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou in a 1978 poem, something that Hamilton has said has been a big inspiration to him.

"I mean, the idea originally came from Tupac, who was my favourite rapper," Hamilton said in an old interview about the tattoo. "It took like, I think 10 hours or something like that, just in one go, straightaway."

Upper Back:

The words “Still I Rise” - the name of a poem by the poet Maya Angelou, symbolizing resilience and perseverance.



“Some of the criticism or the negativity that or the down days that you have but Still I Rise. I will overcome it somehow or someway.” pic.twitter.com/iZDx41fCnd — kay⁴⁴ (@lewisoninters) September 10, 2025

Back to his chest, and Hamilton also has a lion on the left hand side, which he says represents his passion and ferociousness, while above that on his shoulder he has the word 'family', with 'faith' on the opposite shoulder.

Additionally, Hamilton has a rose tattoo on his ribs in memory of his aunt, who sadly passed away from cancer.

One of Hamilton's most meaningful tattoos, he revealed in an interview with GQ, is a design that features an adorable moment between him and his Dad Anthony Hamilton from his childhood.

Hamilton senior can be seen in the tattoo throwing Hamilton in the air, with a clock behind it which symbolises the passing of time.

The Brit said about that particular tattoo: "It was the single most special moment that I would have with my dad because he was a very, very serious man. But in this particular moment, he was the happiest."

Left Arm:

A tribute to his father Anthony Hamilton.



“From the age of 4, I guess, he would pick me up, throw me in the air, as you do with kids, and it was the single most special moment that I would really have with my dad because he was a very very serious man.” pic.twitter.com/j4uKgLbOYH — kay⁴⁴ (@lewisoninters) September 10, 2025

Some of Hamilton's more recent tattoos can be seen on his hands. The 40-year-old has a number of intricate designs on his hands, with his right hand showcasing a swordsman’s sign, an hourglass, and the Capricorn zodiac symbol.

Hamilton's left hand has sacred geometry and alchemy symbols. He has explained in the past that these hand tattoos are to celebrate his philosophical outlook and appreciation for symbolism.

Right Hand:

A swordsman’s design - symbolizes strength, courage and protection



An hourglass - represents the flow of time



Capricorn symbol - His zodiac sign



All-seeing eye - ??? pic.twitter.com/uajiONJRh9 — kay⁴⁴ (@lewisoninters) September 10, 2025

Another recent tattoo that Hamilton possesses is actually on his neck, where he has the number '11:11'. This is to represent the birthday of his Mum Carmen Larbalestier, who was born on November 11.

He also has a line on his neck that says 'God is Love'. In addition, there is lettering from another poem across his collarbones.

That particular poem is one that was borrowed by Nelson Mandela in his 1994 inaugural address and was originally written by Marianne Williamson. The line from the poem that is on Hamilton's chest is ‘Powerful beyond measure’.

