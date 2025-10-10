Piastri's Norris revenge discussed after Singapore GP controversy

The likelihood of Oscar Piastri taking revenge against Lando Norris has been discussed after a controversial incident at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

Both McLaren drivers are currently in contention for the 2025 drivers' title and Piastri has held onto his lead despite being beaten by his team-mate after an overtake from Norris on lap one last time out.

The Brit made a lunge down the inside of Piastri's MCL39, but was squeezed by reigning champion Max Verstappen, with the trio momentarily going three-wide before the two McLarens made contact.

The Aussie racer was left fuming over the incident, taking to team radio to ask: "So, are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way or, what's the go there?"

The FIA investigated the move but no further action was taken and McLaren did not issue team orders for Norris to give the place back, with many citing the moment as a turning point in Piastri's fight for the championship.

Is it every man for himself at McLaren?

The papaya squad secured the constructors' championship victory at the Singapore GP thanks to a P3 and P4 finish for Norris and Piastri respectively, but the moment was tainted by their drivers disagreement.

It is likely that with Piastri no longer required to play the team game, the rules around what McLaren consider 'fair racing' may have just been reset.

Speaking in a segment on the Sky Sports F1 podcast following the race in Singapore, Ted Kravitz assessed the mood at the team and how Piastri will react in the coming rounds.

"Six races left and I think it's just going to be gloves off now. There will still be a papaya rule which is please don't knock into each other, but the penalties for such, they just won't take any notice of it.

"If they do knock into each other, what do the pit wall have to lose? They've already won the constructors'. Yes it will be embarrassing for them, but one of them will come off worse," he said.

"Is Oscar Piastri the kind of person who will take revenge in a future race and sort of knock Lando into the wall and say, well, 'boff, try that for your luck,' you know. 'see how that works?'"

