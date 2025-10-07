Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to mock his F1 rival Fernando Alonso.

During the closing stages of last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, Hamilton desperately clung on to seventh place after his Ferrari suffered a brake issue, cutting corners and violating track limits as he wrestled with his SF-25.

In his wake was Alonso, who did everything he could to catch his fellow champion before the line, reducing the gap to Hamilton from 30 seconds to four tenths of a second before the chequered flag was waved.

The track eventually ran out and saw the Spaniard finish P8, with Alonso left fuming over Hamilton's driving out in front.

The Aston Martin star took to team radio to launch an x-rated tirade at his former rival, saying: "Oh, f*****g hell, man. I cannot believe it. Yeah, he knew it. I cannot f*****g believe it, I cannot f*****g believe it. I mean, I cannot f*****g believe it. I cannot f*****g believe it.

"Is it safe to drive with no brakes?"

But after the race had concluded at Marina Bay, Hamilton was handed a five-second time penalty for leaving the confines of the track on four separate occasions, pushing him down to P8 and promoting Alonso up to P7, with the Spaniard jumping up three places in the drivers' standings as well.

Hamilton tires of Alonso F1 drama

With the chaos of the race weekend seemingly wrapped up, Hamilton then reignited the rivalry with his former team-mate once again the following Monday.

Taking to his Instagram story, the 40-year-old shared a compilation video from beloved British sitcom One Foot in the Grave, where the champion enlisted the help of the show's character Victor Meldrew to poke fun at Alonso's dramatic response in Singapore.

Meldrew was the main character of the show that ran from early 1990 until late 2000, with his iconic catchphrase, "I don't believe it", still instantly recognisable and synonymous with the role 25 years on from the show's season finale.

Alongside the video of Mildrew's best line which sounded remarkably similar to Alonso's rant on Sunday, Hamilton wrote: "18 years of..."

So what was the Ferrari star doing 18 years ago? Racing alongside Alonso at McLaren of course! The duo shared an intense rivalry throughout the 2007 campaign and Alonso departed the team for Renault in 2008, having felt that he deserved more respect as a two-time champion.

2007 marked Hamilton's rookie season in the sport and he shocked everyone, not least Alonso, by being competitive immediately. The pair finished the year second and third in the drivers' standings, both with 109 points each, having lost out on the title to Kimi Raikkonen.

18 years later and Hamilton is still getting on Alonso's every last nerve!

Fernando Alonso after Singapore about Lewis Hamilton’s driving conduct with his brake failure: “I cannot believe it.”



Lewis Hamilton today posts this on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/ZSfJ6lIfHX — Daniel Valente 🏎️ (@F1GuyDan) October 6, 2025

