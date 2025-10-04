F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
McLaren can win the constructors' championship TODAY (Sunday, October 5) at the Singapore Grand Prix.
The team's two drivers' championship protagonists Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri just need to score 13 points between them for McLaren to claim constructors' championship success for the second successive year.
However, all the focus for Sunday's race will be on a blockbuster front row, with fierce rivals Max Verstappen and George Russell lining up alongside one another after Russell snatched pole with a scintillating lap.
Championship leader Piastri will be just behind Russell and Verstappen in third, while Norris is starting all the way down in fifth, with an uphill battle as he looks to get his championship challenge back on track.
You won't want to miss the start of this race, so here's how you can watch Sunday's grand prix and at what time in your region.
F1 Race time - Singapore Grand Prix
Lights out for the Singapore Grand Prix is today (Sunday, October 5, 2025), at 9pm local time (SGT).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Race - Sunday, October 5 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (SGT)
|8pm Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|1pm Sunday
|Central European Time (CEST)
|2pm Sunday
|United States (EDT)
|8am Sunday
|United States (CDT)
|7am Sunday
|United States (PDT)
|5am Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|10pm Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|8pm Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|9:30pm Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|6am Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|9pm Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|2pm Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|3pm Sunday
|China (CST)
|8pm Sunday
|India (IST)
|5:30pm Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|9am Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|3pm Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|3pm Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|4pm Sunday
How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
|**Singapore
|Mediacorp Channel 5
* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
** - F1 fans can watch the Singapore Grand Prix for free in Singapore via free-to-air channel Mediacorp Channel 5.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren stunned by rivals in Singapore as FIA confirm team penalty verdict
READ MORE: Hamilton given FIA penalty verdict at Singapore GP
F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick
Related
Latest News
F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
Lando Norris: I wish I had Max Verstappen's parents
- 2 hours ago
F1 stars face 'unacceptable' dangers at Singapore GP
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull stunned after key Max Verstappen loss to F1 rivals
- Yesterday 20:56
F1 News Today: McLaren stunned by rivals in Singapore as FIA confirm team penalty verdict
- Yesterday 20:27
Lando Norris attitude problem identified after McLaren star snaps at ally
- Yesterday 19:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
- 1 october
FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
- 22 september
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
- 2 october
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 29 september
Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
- 27 september
Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
- 17 september