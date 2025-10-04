F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

McLaren can win the constructors' championship TODAY (Sunday, October 5) at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The team's two drivers' championship protagonists Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri just need to score 13 points between them for McLaren to claim constructors' championship success for the second successive year.

However, all the focus for Sunday's race will be on a blockbuster front row, with fierce rivals Max Verstappen and George Russell lining up alongside one another after Russell snatched pole with a scintillating lap.

Championship leader Piastri will be just behind Russell and Verstappen in third, while Norris is starting all the way down in fifth, with an uphill battle as he looks to get his championship challenge back on track.

You won't want to miss the start of this race, so here's how you can watch Sunday's grand prix and at what time in your region.

F1 Race time - Singapore Grand Prix

Lights out for the Singapore Grand Prix is today (Sunday, October 5, 2025), at 9pm local time (SGT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, October 5 2025

Location Time Local time (SGT) 8pm Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 1pm Sunday Central European Time (CEST) 2pm Sunday United States (EDT) 8am Sunday United States (CDT) 7am Sunday United States (PDT) 5am Sunday Australia (AEST) 10pm Sunday Australia (AWST) 8pm Sunday Australia (ACST) 9:30pm Sunday Mexico (CST) 6am Sunday Japan (JST) 9pm Sunday South Africa (SAST) 2pm Sunday Egypt (EEST) 3pm Sunday China (CST) 8pm Sunday India (IST) 5:30pm Sunday Brazil (BRT) 9am Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 3pm Sunday Turkey (EEST) 3pm Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 4pm Sunday

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN **Singapore Mediacorp Channel 5

* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

** - F1 fans can watch the Singapore Grand Prix for free in Singapore via free-to-air channel Mediacorp Channel 5.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

