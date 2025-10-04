close global

﻿
George Russell and Max Verstappen

F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sam Cook
McLaren can win the constructors' championship TODAY (Sunday, October 5) at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The team's two drivers' championship protagonists Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri just need to score 13 points between them for McLaren to claim constructors' championship success for the second successive year.

However, all the focus for Sunday's race will be on a blockbuster front row, with fierce rivals Max Verstappen and George Russell lining up alongside one another after Russell snatched pole with a scintillating lap.

Championship leader Piastri will be just behind Russell and Verstappen in third, while Norris is starting all the way down in fifth, with an uphill battle as he looks to get his championship challenge back on track.

You won't want to miss the start of this race, so here's how you can watch Sunday's grand prix and at what time in your region.

F1 Race time - Singapore Grand Prix

Lights out for the Singapore Grand Prix is today (Sunday, October 5, 2025), at 9pm local time (SGT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, October 5 2025

LocationTime
Local time (SGT)8pm Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)1pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST)2pm Sunday
United States (EDT)8am Sunday
United States (CDT)7am Sunday
United States (PDT)5am Sunday
Australia (AEST)10pm Sunday
Australia (AWST)8pm Sunday
Australia (ACST)9:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST)6am Sunday
Japan (JST)9pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST)2pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST)3pm Sunday
China (CST)8pm Sunday
India (IST)5:30pm Sunday
Brazil (BRT)9am Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)3pm Sunday
Turkey (EEST)3pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)4pm Sunday

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN
**SingaporeMediacorp Channel 5

* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

** - F1 fans can watch the Singapore Grand Prix for free in Singapore via free-to-air channel Mediacorp Channel 5.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren stunned by rivals in Singapore as FIA confirm team penalty verdict

READ MORE: Hamilton given FIA penalty verdict at Singapore GP

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

F1 Standings

