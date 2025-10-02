Daniel Ricciardo could see one of his F1 records go this weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix.

It was after the 2024 Singapore GP that Ricciardo was axed from F1, being replaced by his VCARB - now Racing Bulls - team after a season of dismal results.

Ricciardo had rejoined the Red Bull family in 2023 having been dismissed early from his McLaren contract at the end of 2022, but his axing from Red Bull's sister team marked the end of the Australian's F1 career.

However, in his last F1 race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Ricciardo broke the race lap record at the Singapore GP, claiming the fastest lap of the race.

His team brought him into the pits near the end of the race when he was racing at the back of the pack for new tyres, so that he could go on and claim the fastest lap of the race in his final F1 event.

It was a 1:34.486, and it currently remains the fastest lap in Singapore GP history.

The claiming of the fastest lap also took away a world championship point from Lando Norris, who was challenging Ricciardo's former team-mate Max Verstappen for the drivers' championship at the time.

This weekend, however, that lap record could well be broken, with F1 cars in 2025 being slightly faster than in 2024, and good conditions looking to be present for Sunday's race.

Where is Daniel Ricciardo now?

Following the announcement that Cadillac would be joining the grid for 2026, it was thought that a way back into the sport could be on the cards for Ricciardo.

However, when asked whether he would be joining the team, Ricciardo said 'Nah, I'm done', before Cadillac went on to sign Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas for the season instead.

Ricciardo has alternatively found himself with Ford Racing, who are entering into an F1 partnership with his old team Red Bull from next year.

The Australian fan favourite is a global ambassador with Ford, and that has led Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies to suggest that he may make a return to the F1 paddock at some point, as a guest of the team.

However, Ricciardo's new role with Ford is not understood to have anything to do with Ford's power unit partnership with Red Bull power trains which is starting in 2026.

