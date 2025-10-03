Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur has revealed that the FIA are set to change the F1 speed limit at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

The Frenchman will be hoping for a more positive outcome for his driver lineup of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after a messy grand prix for the team last time out.

In Baku, the Scuderia introduced team orders for Leclerc to let his seven-time champion team-mate through on lap 43 of the 51 lap race in the hope that Hamilton could catch up to Lando Norris who was ahead on track.

When the final lap came and the 40-year-old had failed to do so however, Hamilton was instructed to swap back with Leclerc, although he failed to slow down in time to do so.

Regardless of the order, Ferrari picked up minimal points with an eighth and ninth place finish, with Hamilton's boss now sharing ahead of the 18th round of the season that Singapore will be, 'a real test of concentration and adaptability.'

Vasseur lays out Singapore GP expectations

Speaking in Ferrari's preview ahead of this weekend's race, the team principal said: "Singapore is always one of the most demanding races of the year, for the drivers and for the whole team on the pit wall and in the garage. The layout of the track, the night-time conditions, and the likely appearance of the Safety Car all combine to make this Grand Prix a real test of concentration and adaptability."

The 57-year-old also revealed that F1's governing body are set to adjust the pit lane speed limit, which Hamilton, Leclerc and the remaining 18 drivers on the grid will need to adhere to or face being slapped with a penalty.

The FIA can penalise F1 stars for driving unnecessarily slowly in the pit lane if it is deemed as a dangerous action, with this likely to increase when the pit lane speed limit is raised.

"This year there is also the added variable of a higher pit lane speed limit, which could influence the strategic choices," Vasseur continued.

"As on most street circuits, qualifying will once again play a decisive role, and we will need to make the most of every session to try and secure the best possible starting positions. Once again, the aim going into the weekend will be to maximise the potential, as we have seen in the past few rounds that small details can make a big difference when it comes to the points you bring home."

After a disappointing result at the Azerbaijan GP, the Maranello-based F1 team have now slipped to third in the constructors' standings, with Mercedes now sitting in second.

