Red Bull F1 chief announces new champion driver
Red Bull F1 chief Helmut Marko has announced a new driver backed by the team and what she must do to succeed in motorsport.
Swiss karting champion Chiara Battig was announced as the latest driver in the Red Bull Junior Team in August, the latest in a long line of young talent that has ushered in the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.
The 15-year-old was spotted at a training scouting session in Estoril, Battig’s first outing in single-seater machinery and Formula 4 cars.
Battig won three consecutive Swiss championships in OK Junior karts, and chief of the Red Bull junior programme, Marko believes the youngster has a lot of potential.
"That was the beginning. Now we'll see how she fares in the championship," he said to Blick.
"She needs to be motivated to drive Formula 4 in England. That means she has to face the normal competition."
Where will Battig race next?
According to Marko, Battig’s racing skills will be tested in the UK feeder series categories, and she will step-up to entry-level series GB4.
On Battig’s test in Estoril, Marko added: "This was Chiara's first time in a single-seater. She comes straight from karting, but her performances were very good.
“She was successful in karting, and the speed she showed in the single-seater means we can look forward to a very successful season."
Following the announcement, Battig said: “It means a lot to me to be a Red Bull junior driver.
"I really love the Red Bull junior team, and I think they're making a lot of progress with their drivers. It was my first time in a single-seater, but I was able to adapt quickly, and I'm happy about that.
“My goal is to reach Formula 1 and become world champion. My plan is to race in Formula 4 next year, and I think I'm ready for that. I hope to inspire other young women in karting to embark on the same adventure as I did."
