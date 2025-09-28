Ex-F1 boss Christian Horner has taken to social media to share snaps from his recent getaway with wife Geri Halliwell-Horner.

The couple opted to get away following Horner's exit from Red Bull after the 51-year-old had spent 20 years at the helm of the team, overseeing six constructors' championships and eight drivers' title victories in that time.

Having been sacked from the role with immediate effect in July, Horner then officially left Red Bull on September 22, after the Brit secured a multi-million pound payout.

And following the news of his formal departure from the F1 team, it was reported that Horner had decided to use his unexpected break from the sport to finally take his wife on a 'honeymoon'.

Despite being married for over a decade now, the couple are only now able to celebrate their marriage, with Horner sharing snaps of the pair's holiday on his Instagram story.

Image Credit: @christianhorner

Horner and Halliwell enjoy Scottish getaway

Less than a week on from leaving his former F1 team, Horner showed off the stunning view he recently shared with Halliwell on what is believed to have been a very belated honeymoon.

"Wow, thank you Scotland," the ex-F1 boss wrote across a lakeside picture of the stunning Scottish hills, before sharing his view from the road as the couple drove through the picturesque countryside.

The couple then posed for a selfie and individual snaps of each other prior to sunset, before sharing a warm embrace, once again with a stunning mountain view in the background.

The couple may have been celebrating their marriage in Scotland but Horner still found a way to keep motorsport involved, sharing a picture of his wife of 10 years stood beneath a historic blue plaque, commemorating the birthplace of three-time F1 champion Jackie Stewart.

Halliwell posed beneath the sign outside Rockview, the Dumbartonshire property where the Scottish racing icon was born on June 11, 1939.

The plaque was erected in 2009 when the now 86-year-old was granted the Freemanship of West Dunbartonshire in Scotland.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues future update as British star forced to retire

READ MORE: Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell make huge marriage decision after Red Bull payout

NLS RESULTS: Max Verstappen SCHOOLS rivals with dominant Nurburgring victory

Related