Lewis Hamilton's brother in scary incident as car BURSTS into flames

Brother of F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, Nicolas Hamilton, was involved in a scary incident at Silverstone where his car burst into flames.

Hamilton was competing in the British Touring Car Championship, but during the penultimate round at Silverstone his car suffered an oil fire which forced him to park his car on the Wellington Straight.

As fire poured out of the vehicle, Hamilton managed to get out safely and was unharmed in the incident.

However, his participation during the season finale at Brands Hatch is in doubt, after Hamilton wrote on Instagram: “What an amazing picture of a very disappointing & scary moment for me, my family & friends to start my Sunday at Silverstone.

“I was surprisingly very calm throughout the whole situation, trying to save the car from any further damage whilst keeping myself safe & I am so proud of myself on how I handled the situation.

“After yesterday’s fire, there is a question mark on whether I will be driving for the last round of the season at Brands Hatch next weekend, but if I don’t get the opportunity to finish the season off, I want to thank absolutely everyone for getting behind me this year. Friends, family & sponsors for the continued love & support in helping me follow my dream & continue my journey.

“I personally feel I have been driving the best I EVER have driven in the BTCC to date & I am so proud of my progress this year.”

Nicolas Hamilton BTCC appearance in doubt

After Hamilton was forced to take a break during the 2023 championship, the 33-year-old returned to racing this season, which he described as his ‘best ever’.

The Brit currently competes for Powder Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock, with a modified car due to his cerebral palsy. In 2015, Hamilton made history as the first disabled driver to ever compete in the BTCC and secured a best ever finish of P6 at Donington Park in 2023.

Ahead of his return to racing earlier this year, Hamilton told Autosport: “To be brutally honest, I wasn’t planning to race this year.”

“I want to make the world realise that motorsport is inclusive, that disabled people should be proud, and that motorsport can accept them. You don’t necessarily have to be a racing driver to be a part of the industry.

“A lot of people just take pictures next to their car and say that they’re back racing. This year I really wanted to use my platform to help inspire the industry to bring more disabled people into the sport.”

