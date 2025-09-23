Hamilton could ABANDON season after DNF

Nicolas Hamilton - brother of seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton - could be forced to abandon his season early after a DNF at Silverstone.

Hamilton races in the British Touring Car Championship with Powder Monkey Brewing Co, and has described his 2025 season as his 'best ever'.

At 33 years of age, he is seven years younger than his F1 champion brother, who has taken to Ferrari this season in a last ditch attempt to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world championship.

However, during last weekend's penultimate round of the season at Silverstone, Nicolas suffered what he described as a 'scary moment', which has put his participation in the season finale in doubt.

Hamilton's car suffered an oil fire which eventually ended up with his car parked up on the Wellington Straight with fire pouring out of it. Thankfully, Hamilton managed to get out safely and was unhurt by the incident, but he has now revealed that his participation at Brands Hatch next month could well be in doubt.

Taking to Instagram, Hamilton posted a picture of his car engulfed in flames, complete with the caption: "What an amazing picture of a very disappointing & scary moment for me, my family & friends to start my Sunday at Silverstone.

"I was surprisingly very calm throughout the whole situation, trying to save the car from any further damage whilst keeping myself safe & I am so proud of myself on how I handled the situation.

"After yesterday’s fire, there is a question mark on whether I will be driving for the last round of the season at Brands Hatch next weekend, but if I don’t get the opportunity to finish the season off, I want to thank absolutely everyone for getting behind me this year. Friends, family & sponsors for the continued love & support in helping me follow my dream & continue my journey.

"I personally feel I have been driving the best I EVER have driven in the BTCC to date & I am so proud of my progress this year."

Nicolas Hamilton's 2025 return to the BTCC

Hamilton, who has cerebral palsy, previously made history in 2015 by becoming the first disabled driver to ever compete in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) and then went one better in 2023 to achieve a career-best P6 finish at Donington Park.

Unfortunately, the racing star was forced to take a break from competing in 2023, but after 20 months away from the track, he made his return to BTCC for the 2025 season.

While he hasn't scored a point in the season, Hamilton himself has explained how much he has progressed in 2025, and will be looking forward to 2026.

Tom Ingram currently sits top of the BTCC standings with just one round remaining at the start of October at Brands Hatch.

