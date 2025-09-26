Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen has fired a warning shot at Red Bull in a discussion over the champion’s F1 future.

The Dutchman opted to remain at Red Bull for 2026, despite talks with Mercedes, who have been tipped to master the new set of regulations.

These discussions coincided with Red Bull’s downturn in performance, where Verstappen went on a winless streak from Imola until Monza.

Since then, seismic changes have transformed the outfit, after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was sacked in July and replaced with Laurent Mekies.

Speaking to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Verstappen’s manager referenced these talks and whether he believes the reigning champion made the right decision to remain at Red Bull.

"In this world, everyone talks to each other,” Vermeulen said.

“Whether things are going well or bad. Before the summer break, it was clear that we're committed to Red Bull for 2026.

"I think it's the right decision. Even if Max could have triggered his performance clause, it's questionable whether he would have done so.”

Can Red Bull retain Verstappen?

Since Mekies has taken over at Red Bull, the team’s performances have transformed, with Verstappen claiming two victories in Italy and Baku, while Yuki Tsunoda picked up his best result of the season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, finishing P6.

However, Red Bull’s turnaround in 2025 will mean next to nothing next season, when the new regulations enter the sport and the team produce their own power units.

“Everything can change next year with the new regulations. It's better to wait and see how the field develops and who's where. Based on that, you can then plan further,” Vermeulen continued.

“This isn't new, is it? In 2016, we went from Toro Rosso to Red Bull, and later, engine-wise, from Renault to Honda. Those are all moments where you think, 'What's going to happen next?'

"These are developments that the three of us – Max, Jos [Verstappen], and I – are constantly monitoring. And Max ultimately has the final say. It would be a fantastic story if he drives his entire F1 career for Red Bull.”

Vermeulen then fired a warning shot at Red Bull, laying down the conditions on which Verstappen will remain at the team.

“But that will only happen if he has the equipment to win."

