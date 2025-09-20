Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE
Here's how you can watch the F1 highlights of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.
McLaren could claim the constructors' title this weekend in Baku, but as for drivers' title race, the points are as close as ever between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
After controversial team orders at Monza, 31 points separate the two team-mates heading into the Azerbaijan GP, in what could be a transformative weekend in the title race.
In Baku, the narrow corners of the street circuit could change the complexion of the race in an instant, which means Norris and Piastri cannot afford a single error this weekend.
Here is how you can watch all the competitive sessions from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free, in what is set to be an exciting weekend of F1 action in Baku!
What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
Channel 4 will show highlights from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday, September 20 at 6:30pm (BST) where Steve Jones will be joined by Billy Monger and Alice Powell to dissect the major talking points.
Highlights of the Azerbaijan GP will be shown on Sunday, September 21 at 5:30pm (BST), where Steve Jones will once again be joined by Monger and Powell.
If you miss any of the running from the weekend in Baku, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.
Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.
It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.
