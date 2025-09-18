Red Bull could be in for a much tougher F1 season in 2026 as the team still adjusts to the exit of stalwarts such as Christian Horner and Adrian Newey.

In the past year, Red Bull have lost figures integral to their success over the years, with Newey and Jonathan Wheatley switching to rival teams, and Horner being axed from his role of team principal in July.

Horner’s bombshell exit has led to a complete transformation at the team, with Laurent Mekies appointed team principal and greater emphasis on the technical at Red Bull.

However, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya expects turmoil next season, especially if the Austrian side of Red Bull's operation steps up their involvement.

Is their trouble ahead for Red Bull?

Montoya referenced huge changes at Red Bull alongside Horner’s exit, citing the lack of Newey and the all-new power units as potential stumbling blocks.

“Next year is going to be the first car not designed by Adrian Newey,” Montoya explained to Jackpot City Casino.

“You don't have the Honda, you have a different power unit, your own power unit. It could be quite good. It could surprise everybody.

“But at the same time, it could create a lot of turmoil inside the team when things are not progressing the way they need to. Especially if Red Bull Austria is more involved.

“If you have non-racing people making decisions, it is even harder.

“Sometimes when non-racing people get involved, they think an F1 team is like a normal company that you can just flip around, and things are going to work.

“It doesn't work that way.”

Montoya also mused on whether struggles at the start of the 2026 season could prompt an early exit from Max Verstappen, despite the Dutchman’s commitment to Red Bull until 2028.

“It's going to be interesting. They [Red Bull] have a lot of experience. They have a lot of really good people,” he continued.

“But for me, what would be interesting is if they struggle at the beginning of the year and Max decides to leave and then they turn it around. That could be a twist.”

