Lando Norris calls for F1 rule change after controversial FIA decision

Lando Norris has supported a F1 rule change after a FIA decision has had huge repercussions on the motorsport world.

IndyCar star Colton Herta made waves when he announced he was leaving the series to pursue a season in F2, all to secure the required FIA super licence points to compete in F1.

Herta was recently named as Cadillac's test driver ahead of their 2026 F1 entry, and has long been linked to a move to the sport.

The American has nine wins, 19 podiums and 16 pole positions in the IndyCar series, yet when he finished the 2025 season in seventh, Herta failed to acquire the magic total of 40 super licence points to race in F1.

An IndyCar champion is handed 40 points, while the rest of the top 10 receives 30, 20, 10, 8, 6, 4, 3, 2 and 1 point respectively.

However, drivers in the F2 championship are better rewarded than IndyCar drivers, with the top three championship finishers gaining the required 40 and the remainder 30, 20, 10, 8, 6, 4 and 3 points down to P10.

Even a fifth place finish in the F3 championship rewards a driver more than IndyCar, receiving 12 super licence points, which is more than fourth place in IndyCar which only awards 10.

Should the FIA revise their F1 super licence system?

The FIA’s super licence system has drawn the ire of many, especially as IndyCar is arguably a more competitive series.

Recently, McLaren star Norris argued that the likes of Herta are capable of driving a F1 car, and the current rules system needs changing.

Speaking to IndyStar, Norris defended Herta and said: “I think he’s probably capable of driving a Formula 1 car and driving it at an incredibly high level.

“He’s probably better than most drivers that are in the ranks and coming up in F3 or F2, so I don’t think he should need to race in F2, if I was the boss.

“I don’t think you can just be an old billy and just pay to get into Formula 1, but IndyCar I think is one of the toughest series in the world.

“I think it’s an incredibly tough car to drive — I’ve never driven it myself, but you can tell all of those things — and the level of all these drivers is incredibly high. I don’t know how many points they get in IndyCar, but I would put it above the level of Formula 2, in a way.”

F1 HEADLINES: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

READ MORE: Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

READ MORE: Toto Wolff labels George Russell an 'a**hole' in Mercedes contract saga

READ MORE: Ferrari fans cause chaos as Charles Leclerc celebrates wedding with Alexandra Saint Mleux

Related