FIA inspect Lewis Hamilton again for rule breach that saw F1 team given hefty penalty
Lewis Hamilton's SF-25 was inspected by the FIA at the Italian Grand Prix for an issue that caused Mercedes pain in 2024.
Hamilton finished sixth at the Italian GP last weekend, his first race at Monza as a Ferrari driver, despite having started the race down in 10th.
The result helped Ferrari to further extend their advantage over Mercedes in the battle for second in the constructors' championship, with Charles Leclerc also managing a fourth-place finish.
However, an official FIA statement released after the conclusion of the race revealed that Hamilton's SF-25 was inspected for tyre pressures, with the technical delegate specifically looking at the tyres' cold pressures.
This was an issue that was penalised on both Hamilton and George Russell's Mercedes cars at the 2024 Brazilian GP when Hamilton was racing for the Brackley-based outfit, with Mercedes being hit with a hefty €10,000 fine at the time.
However, on this occasion, Hamilton's tyre pressures were found to be in conformity with FIA regulations, and the official race result stands.
Kimi Antonelli and Alex Albon's cars were also inspected, and they were also found to be in conformity with FIA rules.
Hamilton's comeback drive
Hamilton rose up through the grid quickly in Italy, gaining four places in the first seven laps of the race.
The performance was a respectable one, and he finished just 12 seconds behind Leclerc despite the discrepancy between their starting positions.
However, there's no doubt that the demanding Ferrari fans would have liked to have seen at least one of the two drivers on the podium at the team's home race, where the pressure is ratcheted up a notch for Ferrari drivers.
Hamilton is yet to have achieved a grand prix podium with his new team, and sits down in sixth in the drivers' championship, 46 points behind Leclerc.
