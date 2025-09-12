Goodwood Revival: What is the iconic event and how is F1 involved in 2025?
Goodwood Revival: What is the iconic event and how is F1 involved in 2025?
In the words of F1 legend Martin Brundle: "Goodwood Revival is like going to an art gallery, but the gallery comes past you at 150 miles an hour."
This weekend, the iconic retro motorsport meet returns as celebrities, petrolheads and vintage fashion lovers unite for the eclectic event, taking place from Friday, September 12 until Sunday, September 14.
The event will attract a whole host of motorsport legends consisting of stars from IndyCar, sportscars, touring cars, World Superbikes, the Isle of Man TT, NASCAR and of course F1.
But in the 75th year of the F1 championship, how are the drivers, teams and big names of the sport involved this year?
Which F1 stars will be at Goodwood Revival 2025?
F1 will be represented at the 2025 Revival by 2009 champion Jenson Button, who will be in action in the RAC TT Celebration with his CUT 8 Jaguar E-type, in hopes of achieving his first podium at Goodwood Motor Circuit.
The former McLaren star will be joined on that grid by 1997 champion and fellow Sky F1 pundit Jacques Villeneuve, who will make his racing debut at Revival on Sunday at the wheel of the AC Cobra 'Hairy Canary'.
Ex-F1 driver and pundit Karun Chandhok will also be returning, alongside Erik Comas and Goodwood Festival of Speed Time Shoot-Out record holder Max Chilton.
F1 design guru Adrian Newey will also be returning to the Revival this weekend.
Though modern F1 will be well represented, the 2025 Goodwood Revival will pay tribute to one of the greatest driver's in the sport's history, Jim Clark, to mark the 60th anniversary of his second drivers’ championship victory.
Below is the full schedule for this weekend's Revival.
2025 Goodwood Revival - Full Schedule
The Goodwood Revival runs from Friday, September 12, to Sunday, September 14, with three days of parades, practice sessions, and races.
Revival - DAY 1: Friday, September 12
|Show
|Day
|Time (BST)
|Parade: VW Type 2 Campervan
|Friday
|09:00am
|Practice: Freddie March Memorial Trophy
|Friday
|09:30am
|Practice: Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy
|Friday
|10:20am
|Practice: Goodwood Trophy
|Friday
|11:05am
|Parade: Jim Clark
|Friday
|11:40am
|Practice: Madgwick Cup
|Friday
|12:05pm
|Practice: St. Mary’s Trophy (Part 1) presented by Motul
|Friday
|12:35pm
|Practice: Fordwater Trophy
|Friday
|01:10pm
|Practice: Whitsun Trophy
|Friday
|01:40pm
|Practice: Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy
|Friday
|02:10pm
|Practice: Chichester Cup
|Friday
|02:50pm
|Parade: Alfa Romeo
|Friday
|03:25pm
|Practice: Richmond and Gordon Trophies
|Friday
|03:45pm
|Practice: RAC TT Celebration
|Friday
|04:15pm
|Practice: Glover Trophy
|Friday
|04:50pm
|Practice: Sussex Trophy
|Friday
|05:20pm
|Practice: St. Mary’s Trophy (Part 2) presented by Motul
|Friday
|05:50pm
|Race: Freddie March Memorial Trophy
|Friday
|06:30pm
Revival - DAY 2: Saturday, September 13
|Show
|Day
|Time (BST)
|Parade: VW Type 2 Campervan
|Saturday
|09:00am
|Race: Goodwood Trophy
|Saturday
|09:35am
|Practice: RAC TT Celebration
|Saturday
|10:10am
|Race: Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy (Part 1)
|Saturday
|11:05am
|Race: Settrington Cup (Part 1) presented by Ralph Lauren
|Saturday
|11:45am
|Race: Madgwick Cup
|Saturday
|12:30pm
|Parade: Jim Clark
|Saturday
|01:50pm
|Race: St. Mary’s Trophy (Part 1) presented by Motul
|Saturday
|02:30pm
|Race: Fordwater Trophy
|Saturday
|03:25pm
|Parade: Alfa Romeo
|Saturday
|04:10pm
|Race: Whitsun Trophy
|Saturday
|04:40pm
|Race: Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy
|Saturday
|05:35pm
Revival - DAY 3: Sunday, September 14
|Show
|Day
|Time (BST)
|Parade: VW Type 2 Campervan
|Sunday
|09:00am
|Race: Chichester Cup
|Sunday
|09:35am
|Race: Sussex Trophy
|Sunday
|10:30am
|Race: Settrington Cup (Part 2) presented by Ralph Lauren
|Sunday
|11:20am
|Parade: Jim Clark
|Sunday
|11:50am
|Race: Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy (Part 2)
|Sunday
|12:20pm
|Celebration: VE Day Anniversary
|Sunday
|01:00pm
|Race: RAC TT Celebration
|Sunday
|02:15pm
|Race: Glover Trophy
|Sunday
|03:55pm
|Parade: Alfa Romeo
|Sunday
|04:40pm
|Race: Richmond and Gordon Trophies
|Sunday
|05:10pm
|Race: St. Mary’s Trophy (Part 2) presented by Motul
|Sunday
|06:00pm
How to watch the 2025 Goodwood Revival live for FREE
You can watch the 2025 Goodwood Revival via their FREE live stream on the official Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel:
