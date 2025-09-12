close global

﻿
Martin Brundle at the wheel of a retro car at Goodwood Revival

Goodwood Revival: What is the iconic event and how is F1 involved in 2025?

Goodwood Revival: What is the iconic event and how is F1 involved in 2025?

Kerry Violet
Martin Brundle at the wheel of a retro car at Goodwood Revival

In the words of F1 legend Martin Brundle: "Goodwood Revival is like going to an art gallery, but the gallery comes past you at 150 miles an hour."

This weekend, the iconic retro motorsport meet returns as celebrities, petrolheads and vintage fashion lovers unite for the eclectic event, taking place from Friday, September 12 until Sunday, September 14.

The event will attract a whole host of motorsport legends consisting of stars from IndyCar, sportscars, touring cars, World Superbikes, the Isle of Man TT, NASCAR and of course F1.

But in the 75th year of the F1 championship, how are the drivers, teams and big names of the sport involved this year?

Which F1 stars will be at Goodwood Revival 2025?

F1 will be represented at the 2025 Revival by 2009 champion Jenson Button, who will be in action in the RAC TT Celebration with his CUT 8 Jaguar E-type, in hopes of achieving his first podium at Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The former McLaren star will be joined on that grid by 1997 champion and fellow Sky F1 pundit Jacques Villeneuve, who will make his racing debut at Revival on Sunday at the wheel of the AC Cobra 'Hairy Canary'.

Ex-F1 driver and pundit Karun Chandhok will also be returning, alongside Erik Comas and Goodwood Festival of Speed Time Shoot-Out record holder Max Chilton.

F1 design guru Adrian Newey will also be returning to the Revival this weekend.

Though modern F1 will be well represented, the 2025 Goodwood Revival will pay tribute to one of the greatest driver's in the sport's history, Jim Clark, to mark the 60th anniversary of his second drivers’ championship victory.

Below is the full schedule for this weekend's Revival.

2025 Goodwood Revival - Full Schedule

The Goodwood Revival runs from Friday, September 12, to Sunday, September 14, with three days of parades, practice sessions, and races.

Revival - DAY 1: Friday, September 12

Show Day Time (BST)
Parade: VW Type 2 CampervanFriday09:00am
Practice: Freddie March Memorial TrophyFriday09:30am
Practice: Barry Sheene Memorial TrophyFriday10:20am
Practice: Goodwood TrophyFriday11:05am
Parade: Jim ClarkFriday11:40am
Practice: Madgwick CupFriday12:05pm
Practice: St. Mary’s Trophy (Part 1) presented by MotulFriday12:35pm
Practice: Fordwater TrophyFriday01:10pm
Practice: Whitsun TrophyFriday01:40pm
Practice: Stirling Moss Memorial TrophyFriday02:10pm
Practice: Chichester CupFriday02:50pm
Parade: Alfa RomeoFriday03:25pm
Practice: Richmond and Gordon TrophiesFriday03:45pm
Practice: RAC TT CelebrationFriday04:15pm
Practice: Glover TrophyFriday04:50pm
Practice: Sussex TrophyFriday05:20pm
Practice: St. Mary’s Trophy (Part 2) presented by MotulFriday05:50pm
Race: Freddie March Memorial TrophyFriday06:30pm

Revival - DAY 2: Saturday, September 13

Show Day Time (BST)
Parade: VW Type 2 CampervanSaturday09:00am
Race: Goodwood TrophySaturday09:35am
Practice: RAC TT CelebrationSaturday10:10am
Race: Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy (Part 1)Saturday11:05am
Race: Settrington Cup (Part 1) presented by Ralph LaurenSaturday11:45am
Race: Madgwick CupSaturday12:30pm
Parade: Jim ClarkSaturday01:50pm
Race: St. Mary’s Trophy (Part 1) presented by MotulSaturday02:30pm
Race: Fordwater TrophySaturday03:25pm
Parade: Alfa RomeoSaturday04:10pm
Race: Whitsun TrophySaturday04:40pm
Race: Stirling Moss Memorial TrophySaturday05:35pm

Revival - DAY 3: Sunday, September 14

Show Day Time (BST)
Parade: VW Type 2 CampervanSunday09:00am
Race: Chichester CupSunday09:35am
Race: Sussex TrophySunday10:30am
Race: Settrington Cup (Part 2) presented by Ralph LaurenSunday11:20am
Parade: Jim ClarkSunday11:50am
Race: Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy (Part 2)Sunday12:20pm
Celebration: VE Day AnniversarySunday01:00pm
Race: RAC TT CelebrationSunday02:15pm
Race: Glover TrophySunday03:55pm
Parade: Alfa RomeoSunday04:40pm
Race: Richmond and Gordon TrophiesSunday05:10pm
Race: St. Mary’s Trophy (Part 2) presented by MotulSunday06:00pm

How to watch the 2025 Goodwood Revival live for FREE

You can watch the 2025 Goodwood Revival via their FREE live stream on the official Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel:

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton admits Ferrari pain as F1 team announce new signing

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo signs new deal with Ford Racing

F1 Martin Brundle Jacques Villeneuve Alex Brundle Goodwood Revival

