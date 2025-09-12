Goodwood Revival: What is the iconic event and how is F1 involved in 2025?

In the words of F1 legend Martin Brundle: "Goodwood Revival is like going to an art gallery, but the gallery comes past you at 150 miles an hour."

This weekend, the iconic retro motorsport meet returns as celebrities, petrolheads and vintage fashion lovers unite for the eclectic event, taking place from Friday, September 12 until Sunday, September 14.

The event will attract a whole host of motorsport legends consisting of stars from IndyCar, sportscars, touring cars, World Superbikes, the Isle of Man TT, NASCAR and of course F1.

But in the 75th year of the F1 championship, how are the drivers, teams and big names of the sport involved this year?

Which F1 stars will be at Goodwood Revival 2025?

F1 will be represented at the 2025 Revival by 2009 champion Jenson Button, who will be in action in the RAC TT Celebration with his CUT 8 Jaguar E-type, in hopes of achieving his first podium at Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The former McLaren star will be joined on that grid by 1997 champion and fellow Sky F1 pundit Jacques Villeneuve, who will make his racing debut at Revival on Sunday at the wheel of the AC Cobra 'Hairy Canary'.

Ex-F1 driver and pundit Karun Chandhok will also be returning, alongside Erik Comas and Goodwood Festival of Speed Time Shoot-Out record holder Max Chilton.

F1 design guru Adrian Newey will also be returning to the Revival this weekend.

Though modern F1 will be well represented, the 2025 Goodwood Revival will pay tribute to one of the greatest driver's in the sport's history, Jim Clark, to mark the 60th anniversary of his second drivers’ championship victory.

Below is the full schedule for this weekend's Revival.

2025 Goodwood Revival - Full Schedule

The Goodwood Revival runs from Friday, September 12, to Sunday, September 14, with three days of parades, practice sessions, and races.

Revival - DAY 1: Friday, September 12

Show Day Time (BST) Parade: VW Type 2 Campervan Friday 09:00am Practice: Freddie March Memorial Trophy Friday 09:30am Practice: Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy Friday 10:20am Practice: Goodwood Trophy Friday 11:05am Parade: Jim Clark Friday 11:40am Practice: Madgwick Cup Friday 12:05pm Practice: St. Mary’s Trophy (Part 1) presented by Motul Friday 12:35pm Practice: Fordwater Trophy Friday 01:10pm Practice: Whitsun Trophy Friday 01:40pm Practice: Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy Friday 02:10pm Practice: Chichester Cup Friday 02:50pm Parade: Alfa Romeo Friday 03:25pm Practice: Richmond and Gordon Trophies Friday 03:45pm Practice: RAC TT Celebration Friday 04:15pm Practice: Glover Trophy Friday 04:50pm Practice: Sussex Trophy Friday 05:20pm Practice: St. Mary’s Trophy (Part 2) presented by Motul Friday 05:50pm Race: Freddie March Memorial Trophy Friday 06:30pm

Revival - DAY 2: Saturday, September 13

Show Day Time (BST) Parade: VW Type 2 Campervan Saturday 09:00am Race: Goodwood Trophy Saturday 09:35am Practice: RAC TT Celebration Saturday 10:10am Race: Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy (Part 1) Saturday 11:05am Race: Settrington Cup (Part 1) presented by Ralph Lauren Saturday 11:45am Race: Madgwick Cup Saturday 12:30pm Parade: Jim Clark Saturday 01:50pm Race: St. Mary’s Trophy (Part 1) presented by Motul Saturday 02:30pm Race: Fordwater Trophy Saturday 03:25pm Parade: Alfa Romeo Saturday 04:10pm Race: Whitsun Trophy Saturday 04:40pm Race: Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy Saturday 05:35pm

Revival - DAY 3: Sunday, September 14

Show Day Time (BST) Parade: VW Type 2 Campervan Sunday 09:00am Race: Chichester Cup Sunday 09:35am Race: Sussex Trophy Sunday 10:30am Race: Settrington Cup (Part 2) presented by Ralph Lauren Sunday 11:20am Parade: Jim Clark Sunday 11:50am Race: Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy (Part 2) Sunday 12:20pm Celebration: VE Day Anniversary Sunday 01:00pm Race: RAC TT Celebration Sunday 02:15pm Race: Glover Trophy Sunday 03:55pm Parade: Alfa Romeo Sunday 04:40pm Race: Richmond and Gordon Trophies Sunday 05:10pm Race: St. Mary’s Trophy (Part 2) presented by Motul Sunday 06:00pm

How to watch the 2025 Goodwood Revival live for FREE

You can watch the 2025 Goodwood Revival via their FREE live stream on the official Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel:

