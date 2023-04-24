Leclerc talks to Mercedes as Verstappen victorious on track - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Monday 24 April 2023 00:45

The future of Lewis Hamilton is likely to be the biggest domino to fall in F1 in 2023, and what he does next will have a massive knock-on effect – and Charles Leclerc's future is also the subject of debate.

Verstappen WINS RACE this weekend which 'opens big door'

An F1 world champion needs incredible levels of desire and the aptitude to push further and harder than all competitors – even so, you may be surprised that Verstappen won a race this weekend.

Monaco Grand Prix TARGETED by French protests

The 2023 Monaco Grand Prix has been placed into jeopardy after reports emerged that French energy union protestors are planning on disrupting the event.

Sausage kerbs cause ANOTHER spinal injury as FRECA driver suffers

Formula Regional European Championship rookie Adam Fitzgerald has sustained spinal injuries in yet another incident involving the controversial sausage kerbs.

Aston Martin offer Baku sprint race WARNING

Aston Martin performance director Tom McCullough has revealed that he is worried about the potential impact of holding a sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Steiner suggests F1 calendar change which Max Verstappen would HATE

Guenther Steiner has a suggestion to further spice up the ever-growing F1 calendar, but not everybody is going to love it.

Horner and 'Ginger Spice' give their new racehorse the PERFECT name

Christian Horner and his wife Geri (aka 'Ginger Spice') have added more horsepower to their growing equine empire, and given their latest buy the perfect name.

