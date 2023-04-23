Monaco Grand Prix TARGETED by French protests

Harry Smith

Sunday 23 April 2023 16:57

The 2023 Monaco Grand Prix has been placed into jeopardy after reports emerged that French energy union protestors are planning on disrupting the event.

Reports have circulated in the French media stating that the CGT Union, which is currently the second-biggest trade union in France, is planning a raft of demonstrations and protests at sporting events in the coming months.

Formula 1 had its own encounter with protestors in 2022 as Just Stop Oil protestors rushed onto the track during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix.

The incident caused plenty of stir and could have been a devastating one if the race hadn't already been red-flagged in the wake of Zhou Guanyu's horror crash.

Zhou Guanyu's British Grand Prix crash caused a red flag on the opening lap

Protests in the principality?

As reported by RTL, the CGT Energy unions have announced "100 days of action and anger" in protest against Emmanuel Macron's recent pension reforms.

The union have threatened to disrupt a host of sporting and cultural events over the coming months

"The Cannes film festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Roland-Garros tournament, the Avignon festival could end up in the dark! We won't let go!", the CGT Union stated in their announcement.

Monaco Grand Prix organisers will hope that Macron can reach an agreement with the CGT Unions in advance of the Grand Prix.

