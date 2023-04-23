Graham Shaw

Sunday 23 April 2023 12:57

The future of Lewis Hamilton is likely to be the biggest domino to fall in F1 in 2023, and what he does next will have a massive knock-on effect.

If Hamilton does decide to end his love affair with Mercedes after claiming six world titles during a glorious run with the Silver Arrows, it will leave a prized seat to be claimed.

According to respected F1 insider Leo Turrini, the man who appears most likely to step into the breach is none other than Charles Leclerc, currently enduring a very frustrating time at Ferrari.

READ MORE: Who is Angela Cullen? Confidante and rock for F1 icon Lewis Hamilton

Leclerc and Hamilton futures up in the air

Turrini claims that Leclerc, contracted to the end of 2024 at Maranello, is already in contact with the Silver Arrows, explaining in his latest blog for Quotidiano Nazionale: "That Leclerc is talking to Mercedes is the open secret. Everyone knows it, from the remote garage in Maranello to the Indian Ocean.

"In his career so far, Carletto showed flashes of pure class. He is the first to know that time is passing."

While Leclerc may already be assessing his options, what of Hamilton? He has of course been linked with Ferrari in recent weeks and his current Mercedes contract is up at the end of 2023.

Turrini says while he knows Lewis would love nothing better than to claim a record eighth title with his Mercedes family, he does not know how an incoming Leclerc might change that.

Ferrari and Hamilton - the story so far

The respected journalist then goes on to clarify what has happened between Hamilton and Ferrari in the past - very little he claims.

"On the other hand, I know that Hamilton has never been close to the red team. [Luca Di] Montezemolo thought about it when he was disappointed in Alonso, but Lewis had already settled in Mercedes. There was never a deal. Never."

Turrini then says current Ferrari president John Elkann enquired about Hamilton's contract situation in 2019, but the British star was very happy winning titles at Mercedes.

The future of Hamilton (and by design Leclerc) is likely to be the hottest story of the summer in F1, until of course we find out which way the British star will go. Watch this space.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?