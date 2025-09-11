F1 News Today: FIA announce Verstappen inspection as date set for controversial penalty review
Max Verstappen's Red Bull F1 car was subjected to extensive inspections after the Italian Grand Prix, and the FIA have announced the outcome of their analysis.
FIA announce penalty review almost TWO WEEKS after F1 star hit with controversial punishment
The FIA have announced a date to conduct a right of review hearing after one F1 star contested a penalty handed to him at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Piastri and Norris told to risk being SACKED by McLaren to win F1 title
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have been told to be as selfish as they need to be – even if it means getting fired by McLaren – in their bid to win the F1 drivers' title this year.
Felipe Drugovich given Aston Martin test drive after Italian GP
An Aston Martin F1 hopeful took to the Monza track following the conclusion of the Italian Grand Prix to complete a test with the team.
F1 team principal sparks Lewis Hamilton retirement fears
A statement from an F1 team principal has led to fears that Lewis Hamilton could be about to retire.
