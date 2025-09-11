close global

Max Verstappen,FIA,Red Bull,Belgium,2025

F1 News Today: FIA announce Verstappen inspection as date set for controversial penalty review

F1 News Today: FIA announce Verstappen inspection as date set for controversial penalty review

Matthew Hobkinson
Max Verstappen,FIA,Red Bull,Belgium,2025

Max Verstappen's Red Bull F1 car was subjected to extensive inspections after the Italian Grand Prix, and the FIA have announced the outcome of their analysis.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce penalty review almost TWO WEEKS after F1 star hit with controversial punishment

Related image
Related image

The FIA have announced a date to conduct a right of review hearing after one F1 star contested a penalty handed to him at the Dutch Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Piastri and Norris told to risk being SACKED by McLaren to win F1 title

Related image
Related image

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have been told to be as selfish as they need to be – even if it means getting fired by McLaren – in their bid to win the F1 drivers' title this year.

➡️ READ MORE

Felipe Drugovich given Aston Martin test drive after Italian GP

Related image
Related image

An Aston Martin F1 hopeful took to the Monza track following the conclusion of the Italian Grand Prix to complete a test with the team.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team principal sparks Lewis Hamilton retirement fears

Related image
Related image

A statement from an F1 team principal has led to fears that Lewis Hamilton could be about to retire.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 News Today: FIA announce Verstappen inspection as date set for controversial penalty review
  • 9 minutes ago
F1 News Today: FIA announce Verstappen inspection as date set for controversial penalty review

  • 9 minutes ago
Nico Rosberg shares extreme measure Oscar Piastri should have taken over McLaren team orders
  • Yesterday 22:42
Nico Rosberg shares extreme measure Oscar Piastri should have taken over McLaren team orders

  • Yesterday 22:42
Piastri and Norris summoned to McLaren HQ after Italian GP
  • Yesterday 21:57
Piastri and Norris summoned to McLaren HQ after Italian GP

  • Yesterday 21:57
FIA announce penalty review almost TWO WEEKS after F1 star hit with controversial punishment
  • Yesterday 20:57
FIA announce penalty review almost TWO WEEKS after F1 star hit with controversial punishment

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 team principal sparks Lewis Hamilton retirement fears
  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 team principal sparks Lewis Hamilton retirement fears

  • Yesterday 19:57
 Felipe Drugovich given Aston Martin test drive after Italian GP
  • Yesterday 18:57
Felipe Drugovich given Aston Martin test drive after Italian GP

  • Yesterday 18:57
