10 F1 stars in FIA inspection for rule breach that saw Lewis Hamilton disqualified
The FIA have revealed that 10 F1 stars, including Lewis Hamilton, had extensive checks done at the Italian Grand Prix.
Sunday's race at Monza saw Max Verstappen claim his second Italian win of the year, having beaten both McLaren drivers to the top step of the podium at both the Emilia Romagna and Italian GP.
After his third win of the year, the Dutchman is now 63 points behind Lando Norris and 94 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, with a fifth consecutive title victory still unlikely in 2025.
And following the 16th round of the 2025 campaign, F1's governing body have revealed that the top three in the drivers' standings were among 10 drivers who had their plank and skid wear checked in Monza.
F1 stars handed disqualification verdict at Monza
The FIA Technical Delegate’s report from the Italian GP revealed that as well as Piastri, Norris and Verstappen, the cars of George Russell, Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar, Alex Albon and Gabriel Bortoleto were also checked.
Both the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were also inspected by the FIA, with the Scuderia likely on edge given that Hamilton was disqualified for a breach of those technical regulations at the start of the season.
At the Chinese Grand Prix, the FIA found the rear skid block on Hamilton's Ferrari to be under the minimum thickness required in the technical regulations, thus disqualifying him from only his second race weekend in red.
Following the Italian GP, the plank and skid wear on all 10 cars were found to be in conformity with the 2025 FIA Formula One Technical Regulations, meaning the finishing order of Sunday's Italian GP remains.
