Max Verstappen's Red Bull F1 car was subjected to extensive inspections after the Italian Grand Prix, and the FIA have announced the outcome of their analysis.

The four-time champion shocked the paddock by returning to the top of the timesheets on Saturday in qualifying at Monza and went on to secure his third grand prix victory of the season on Sunday.

Following the Dutchman's second Italian win of the 2025 campaign, the FIA released their Technical Delegate’s Report, where it revealed that a fuel and engine oil sample had been taken from Verstappen's RB21.

Each sample was taken and analysed, where the FIA confirmed that both were in compliance with the regulations and were approved for use prior to the competition.

Therefore, Verstappen passed all inspections and maintained his first place finish from the Italian GP.

FIA Verstappen inspection revealed

Following Sunday's race, F1's governing body revealed: "A fuel sample was taken from car number 01. The fuel samples have been checked for density and analysed by gas chromatography.

"The results of all the fuel analyses show that the fuels were the same as ones, which had been approved for use by the relevant competitors prior to the Competition. Further the density change of the fuel samples taken today was within the permitted limits.

"An engine oil sample was taken from car number 01. The engine oil samples have been analysed by FTIR spectroscopy and viscometry.

"The results of the FTIR analyses show that the sampled oils were consistent with reference engine oil samples which had been approved for use by the relevant competitors prior to the Competition."

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Verstappen in ownership bombshell as Wolff slams 'terrible' decision

READ MORE: Norris blasts 'idiot' Verstappen after Italian Grand Prix scrap

READ MORE: Flavio Briatore confirms Franco Colapinto future following Alpine F1 announcement

Related