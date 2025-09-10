close global

felipe drugovich, aston martin, logo, canva

Felipe Drugovich given Aston Martin test drive after Italian GP

Felipe Drugovich given Aston Martin test drive after Italian GP

Sam Cook
felipe drugovich, aston martin, logo, canva

An Aston Martin F1 hopeful took to the Monza track following the conclusion of the Italian Grand Prix to complete a test with the team.

Felipe Drugovich has been Aston Martin's test and reserve driver since 2022, taking part in a number of practice sessions for the Silverstone outfit.

However, the 2022 F2 champion has found his path into a full-time seat blocked by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, who is the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Despite this, Drugovich has remained faithful to Aston Martin, not searching around for an opportunity with a different team.

Now, the team have confirmed that Drugovich took part in an official Pirelli tyre test with the team following the conclusion of the Italian GP weekend, jumping in the AMR25 at Monza.

The Brazilian has taken part in two practice sessions for Aston Martin already in 2025.

Who is Felipe Drugovich?

Drugovich romped to the 2022 F2 title by a huge 101-point winning margin, claiming five race victories and 11 podiums in the process.

Prior to that terrific 2022 season, the young Brazilian had endured something of a sophomore slump in Formula 2, experiencing a disappointing 2021 with Virtuosi. A tally of just four podiums was well below expectations after he had burst into the series impressively in 2020.

Before Formula 2, Drugovich had taken a traditional route through the feeder series, starting in karting before a Formula 4 debut in 2016 and a move up to Formula 3 for 2017.

As well as that Formula 2 title, Drugovich also claimed championship honours in the Euroformula Open in 2017-2018, together with Spanish F3 and Formula 2000 in 2018.

