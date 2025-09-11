Williams announce end of season driver signing

Williams have announced an end of season signing for one young driver, confirming his immediate future within their ranks.

The Grove-based outfit field an impressive lineup in F1 in the shape of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, as well as supporting the brightest young talent in feeder series' F2 and F3.

At last weekend's Italian Grand Prix, Williams had drivers to cheer on in all three series, with highlights in the F2 feature race and final F3 event of the season.

Academy driver Luke Browning claimed his first race win in F2 at Monza and Alessandro Giusti ended his season on a high picking up points in F3.

Following Giusti's sixth-place finish, Williams have announced that the 19-year-old will return to fight for the F3 title in 2026 with MP Motorsport, continuing to be backed by the Grove-based squad. The reveal on social media read: "Sandro’s here to stay. Alessandro Giusti re-signs with the Williams Racing Driver Academy and MP Motorsport for the 2026 Formula 3 season."

Williams back teenager on path to F1

After finishing 10th in the 2025 F3 campaign, Williams confirmed that Giusti would continue to be supported by the Williams Racing Driver Academy as the French racer develops on his path to F1.

Following the confirmation of his 2026 seat, Giusti said: "I’m excited to return to Formula 3 with MP Motorsport next year and use everything I’ve learned to challenge for the title in 2026.

"My confidence has grown a lot this season and I’m feeling at home in the team. Thank you to the Williams Racing Driver Academy for their continued support and trust in me.

"I look forward to working together more next year and can’t wait to get back behind the wheel!"

Sporting Director Sven Smeets added: "We’re looking forward to seeing Alessandro fight for the title in FIA Formula 3 and hope to see his experience and hard work pay off in 2026.

"He has made good progress this year, developing well on and off the track. Next season will give him the opportunity to strengthen his skill even further as he progresses through the motorsport ladder."

Sandro’s here to stay 👊



✍️ Alessandro Giusti re-signs with the Williams Racing Driver Academy and MP Motorsport for the 2026 @Formula3 season. Full details ⬇️ — Atlassian Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) September 9, 2025

