'Super Max, super strength' – Verstappen pushes CRAZY hard in workout video

Stuart Hodge

Saturday 22 April 2023 20:15 - Updated: 20:15

Max Verstappen has been putting in the reps during Formula 1's spring break to ensure he's ready to continue his imperious march towards a third consecutive F1 title.

All the drivers work very hard on their physical attributes to ensure they can withstand the rigours of pushing one of the world's fastest cars to the limit for the full duration of an F1 race.

It isn't easy, and therefore the workouts have to be painful, and a recent video shared by Red Bull's official account on Instagram shows the 25-year-old being put through the ringer.

"This is the worst," exclaims Verstappen, at the end of a clip where he is put to the test with a series of demanding physical challenges in the gym.

Social media reacts to Verstappen video

Users on social media were quick to respond to the post with messages in awe of what Verstappen was doing.

Chaitanya Kumar wrote: "Bro didn't even sweat."

NBA shooting coach @lethalshooter posted: "So tough. Respect 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"

And user @meherror_ chimed in: "I feel like sending this to EVERYONE who’s told me 'F1 isn’t a sport'."

The official Red Bull account, in a nice summation of things, responded with: "Super Max 🤝 super strength."

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen: His life in F1 and how he drove Max to greatness