F1 team sees BOTH drivers in late FIA inspection ahead of Italian GP

Two drivers from the same F1 team have been subjected to a late FIA inspection ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

After Sunday’s race at Zandvoort last weekend, both Racing Bulls stars, Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson, were randomly chosen for extensive inspections on their cars.

Hadjar impressed at Zandvoort and claimed his first F1 podium in third, while Lawson finished the race outside of the points and in P12 after a collision with Carlos Sainz.

Subject to these physical inspections were the pit-stop equipment and associated control systems on both of their cars, with various analyses taking place to check the compliance.

Ahead of this weekend's Italian GP, the FIA have confirmed that both Hadjar and Lawson’s inspected components and systems were found to be in conformance with the technical regulations.

Since achieving his maiden podium, Hadjar has been linked with a move to Red Bull should he continue to impress.

Red Bull’s current No.2 driver Yuki Tsunoda, is yet to achieve a result even close to Hadjar's with the team, and only manged his fourth points finish with the team at Zandvoort.

Team chief Helmut Marko has stated that a decision on Red Bull’s 2026 driver lineup will be made in October, and offered little indication as to whether Hadjar would replace Tsunoda.

The other Racing Bulls driver, Lawson, has already had his chance in the Red Bull seat, only given two grands prix before Tsunoda was tested in the second car alongside Max Verstappen.

Despite Hadjar’s impressive form at Racing Bulls, the pressure at Red Bull will be entirely new and a true test of the French driver’s capabilities.

