Oscar Piastri's consistency throughout 2025 has put him into the realm of F1 superstars Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Piastri claimed his seventh victory of the season last weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix, with the Australian extending his lead at the top of the drivers' championship to 34 points.

That was because of his McLaren team-mate and championship rival's inability to finish the race. Lando Norris suffered car issues, and was forced to retire from the race on lap 65 when running in second place.

It was Norris' second DNF so far in 2025 - following a driver error in Canada - and in those two races, Piastri has scored a combined 37 points.

Piastri, meanwhile, has scored points in every race this season, with his only finish outside of the top four being at the season opening Australian GP, where he finished down in ninth.

Now, Piastri's consistency has allowed him to join an exclusive group of drivers. Stretching back to his rookie 2023 season, Piastri has finished 43 races on the bounce, with only two drivers having reached that mark before him in F1 history.

Verstappen achieved 43 consecutive race finishes between the 2022 Emilia Romagna GP and the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP, while Hamilton managed an all-time record 48 between the 2018 British GP and the 2020 Bahrain GP.

Who will win the 2025 championship?

Norris' failure to be applying real pressure on Piastri's championship lead at this stage will give him horrible flashbacks to 2024, when a number of driver errors let Verstappen stretch away to claim his fourth championship title.

Barring the Canada race and qualifying at Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Norris has been largely mistake-free in 2025, but this latest DNF is a huge blow to his chances through no fault of his own.

Norris now needs to emulate some of Piastri's impressive consistency in the final nine races of the season to start slowly eating into that now hefty gap in the drivers' standings.

After the race, Norris revealed that he will 'go for it' in the closing stages of the season, and F1 fans will hope that means that some of the best battles between the two McLaren stars are still to come in 2025.

