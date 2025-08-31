Toto Wolff has issued a statement following the departure of one of his Mercedes drivers for the 2026 F1 season.

While Mercedes remain undecided regarding their lineup for 2026, the team have recently lost their third and reserve driver Valtteri Bottas.

The Finn was axed from Sauber in 2024, and for the past year returned to the Mercedes family as their third driver, helping the team and coaching youngster Kimi Antonelli.

However, Bottas will race in F1 full-time in 2026, after Cadillac announced he will comprise their driver lineup alongside Sergio Perez.

Speaking on the signing in a Mercedes statement, Wolff said: “It is great to see Valtteri regain his place on the F1 grid for next year.

“He still has so much to offer as a racing driver and deserves to be lining up in Melbourne for the 2026 season.

“We will of course be sad to see him go. He has played an important role in our team and his contribution as our Third Driver this year has been exemplary.

“For now, we will continue that work until the end of the year before wishing him well for next year and beyond.”

Bottas moves to Cadillac for 2026

Bottas will once again leave Mercedes

Bottas’ move to Cadillac comes as little shock, after months of speculation that he had already agreed to terms with the team.

Alongside Perez, the American manufacturer will benefit from their drivers' experience during their first year in F1, as they start their journey in what is likely to be a difficult season.

Upon his F1 return however, Bottas will have to serve a five-place grid penalty after the FIA confirmed his penalty from the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix still stands.

The 36-year-old was awarded the penalty after a collision with Kevin Magnussen at Yas Marina, but is yet to serve it due to being axed from Sauber for the 2025 season.

A revised section of the regulations confused the conversation around whether Bottas would serve the penalty, as they stated: “At the driver’s next Sprint or Race in which the driver participates in the subsequent twelve (12) month period.”

However, because the new rules do not apply to decisions made under previous regulations, Bottas will serve his five-place grid penalty when he returns to F1 with Cadillac in Melbourne next year.

