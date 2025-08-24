Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has claimed the new era of F1 could see cars reach speeds of 400km/h for 2026.

Next season, new regulations will come into place in F1 marking the end of the championship's second ground effect era, which hampered the abilities of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

The former Mercedes star is just one of many hoping next season's regulations reset will provide a fresh start, with the new cars designed to increase competition and reduce the sport's carbon footprint.

Mercedes team principal Wolff recently admitted that Hamilton has 'unfinished business' in F1, having been let down by the Silver Arrows' underperformance since the last regulations change in 2022.

But, the Brackley-based F1 outfit have been tipped by many as the hot favourites to master the new era, despite the supposed unusual driving style.

With simulations already underway in preparation for the new machinery, Auto Motor und Sport have reported that Wolff promises: "When full power is deployed, we'll be approaching the 400 km/h limit."

Former Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas holds the current record for the highest top speed ever recorded in an F1 car, after reaching 234.88 mph (378 km/h) during the 2016 Azerbaijan GP qualifying.

The 2026 F1 car is designed to be smaller and more agile than current machinery

Mercedes reveal details over 2026 challengers

Multiple stars of the current F1 grid have not been shy in their criticism of the 2026 regulations, as reports continue to come from within the FIA and various team technical directors over the development of the new machinery.

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis recently admitted that as things stand, the cars are set to be slower, but they are far from being complete, with Tombazis adding that the latest simulations are 'just the beginning'.

Mercedes technical director James Allison revealed further details over the 2026 challenger to AMuS, saying: "These are cars with a flat underbody and a step in the middle. You can't seal them as tightly on the sides as you can with the current cars. That makes it harder to maintain the low-pressure zone under the car. The Venturi effect will be less pronounced.

"Nevertheless, the 2026 cars are not a carbon copy of what we saw in the era before 2022. They lie somewhere in between then and now."

The British engineer went on to contradict any drivers who have criticised the alleged difference in driving style expected from the new cars, saying: "The handling will be more comfortable than in current cars. There will be fewer shifts in balance between slow and fast corners and between turning in and accelerating. It will be easier to keep understeer and oversteer where you want them."

So, to stars like Lance Stroll or Charles Leclerc who have been vocal over their concerns that the new regulations will negatively impact the sport, just listen to Felipe Drugovich's glowing review.

The former F2 champion currently acts as a test and reserve driver for Aston Martin, meaning he spends plenty of time in the simulator and behind the wheel of various machinery.

Reflecting on his first impression of the 2026 car, Drugovich said: "It's really fun in the corners because there's always power available thanks to the high proportion of electric power. It takes some getting used to the fact that the power suddenly drops off in the second half of the straights."

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Vettel link-up raised as popular F1 return given fresh hope

READ MORE: George Russell accepts Mercedes F1 reality

READ MORE: Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future

READ MORE: Ford set for Red Bull takeover

Related