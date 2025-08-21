Sebastian Vettel critical of F1 regulations change after title failure

F1 legend Sebastian Vettel has hit out at the introduction of regulation changes which coincided with the end of his dominance over the sport.

The German won four consecutive drivers' titles between 2010-2013 whilst at Red Bull, but fell to fifth in the standings in 2014 as Lewis Hamilton finished top of the pile for Mercedes.

That season saw F1 make the switch from V8 engines to hybrids in an effort to improve fuel efficiency and attract more car manufacturers to the sport.

And while those goals have been achieved, Vettel believes the transition could have been handled in a better way.

The German moved to Ferrari after that initial season of the new regulations, but failed to add any more titles to his collection across eight more seasons in the sport between 2015-2022.

"The 2014 regulations were good in principle," he told Auto Motor und Sport. "The idea behind them was right.

"But the implementation wasn't right. It cost far too much money and didn't bring anything to the series."

F1 cars will be revamped next season as the sport embarks on a new era

Vettel holds doubts over 2026 changes

Next season will see another monumental shift in rules regarding engines, with a much greater emphasis placed on using electrical power and sustainable fuels.

Vettel - whose passion for promoting sustainability within motorsport is well documented - is pleased to see the sport moving towards a greener future, but admits he has some reservations.

He said: "I think climate-neutral fuels are good because there's a need for them in the world outside of motorsport. For the many vehicles already on the road, for shipping and aircraft.

"What you have to be careful about is the origin of these fuels. If you unleash the development race typical of Formula 1 on them, things can quickly go in the wrong direction, as was the case in 2014."

