Ferrari owner green lights Vasseur's F1 operation

Ferrari owner Piero Ferrari has issued his verdict on the team's current operation under Fred Vasseur.

Vasseur - who has been team principal at the F1 giants since December 2022 - has shouldered much of the blame for their inability to mount a sustained world championship challenge.

The squad's last constructors' title came in 2008, while no Ferrari star has lifted the drivers' trophy since Kimi Raikkonen achieved the feat 12 months earlier.

But the Prancing Horse partial owner and son of team founder Enzo Ferrari, who passed away 37 years ago, believes the desire to achieve success remains as great as ever.

When asked by La Gazzetta dello Sport if he sees the same spirit and purpose in today's team as was present when it was first established, Piero replied: "I think so. The spirit is the same, just look at the employees: there is a very strong sense of belonging.

"In Maranello, you see them still wearing their uniforms after work, because being part of Ferrari is something of great value to those who work there."

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have both struggled to find consistency this year

Hamilton fails to ignite at Ferrari

Ferrari came in to the 2025 campaign with genuine ambition to be battling it out at the top of the order on a consistent basis.

But that initial optimism - aided by the arrival of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton - has slowly faded away, with the team still waiting for their first grand prix win of the season.

Hamilton in particular has endured a nightmare start to his career in red, and recently suggested the iconic Italian brand may be better off if someone else was behind the wheel.

His team-mate, Charles Leclerc, has comfortably outperformed the 40-year-old, featuring on the podium on five occasions.

However both drivers are already out of contention for the title with 10 grands prix still to be played out.

The team currently occupy second spot in the constructors' standings, but are almost 300 points behind runaway leaders and defending champions, McLaren.

Vasseur, despite the scrutiny on him this season, continues to have the backing of the Ferrari hierarchy, with the Frenchman recently agreeing a new contract.

Attention has already turned to 2026, with new engine regulations set to have an impact across the grid as teams go through an adjustment period and Ferrari will be hoping their drivers get to grips with the new state of play swiftly.

