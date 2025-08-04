F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident

As F1 heads into the summer break a race ban still looms for Max Verstappen who sits on the highest number of penalty points.

The four-time world champion was at risk of adding to his tally at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he was investigated for a move on Lewis Hamilton during the race.

As Verstappen went to overtake Hamilton for 10th place, the seven-time world champion went wide and off the track, prompting an investigation from the stewards after the race on the Red Bull's conduct.

The stewards determined that no further action would be taken against Verstappen, with the Dutchman escaping punishment and further penalty points on his super licence.

Verstappen is currently three points away from a race ban, the closest of any driver with Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc joining the list of drivers with penalty points after the Hungarian GP.

Gasly was awarded two alongside a 10-second time penalty for a collision with Carlos Sainz, while Leclerc was given one point and a five-second time penalty for defending erratically against George Russell.

Below this table are the details of each individual driver's points, what they received them for and when they'll expire.

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Nine points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date October 27, 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Forcing Lando Norris off track 2 October 27, 2025 November 1, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Being under the minimum VSC delta time 1 November 1, 2025 December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying 1 December 1, 2025 December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 2 December 8, 2025 June 1, 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Causing a collision with George Russell 3 June 1, 2026

Yuki Tsunoda - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 15, 2025 Canadian Grand Prix Overtaking under a red flag 2 June 15, 2026 June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 June 29, 2026

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - Zero points

Charles Leclerc - One point



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell 1 August 3, 2026

Mercedes

George Russell - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car 1 December 1, 2025

Kimi Antonelli - Two points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Max Verstappen 2 June 29, 2026

Alpine

Pierre Gasly - Two points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 2 August 3, 2026

Franco Colapinto - One point



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track 1 June 29, 2026

Jack Doohan - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date March 22, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto 2 March 22, 2026 March 23, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track 2 March 23, 2026

McLaren

Lando Norris - Three points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to slow for double yellow flags 3 December 1, 2025

Oscar Piastri - Six points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Liam Lawson 2 November 2, 2025 December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 December 8, 2025 July 6, 2025 British Grand Prix Braking erratically under the safety car 2 July 6, 2026

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Zero points

Lance Stroll - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Alex Albon 2 December 1, 2025 May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 1 May 23, 2026

Haas

Esteban Ocon - No points

Ollie Bearman - Eight points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Colliding with Franco Colapinto 2 November 2, 2025 May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Overtaking under red flag conditions 2 May 23, 2026 July 5, 2025 British Grand Prix Failing to comply with a red flag 4 July 5, 2026

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas 2 December 1, 2025 April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 1 April 13, 2026 April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg 2 April 13, 2026 May 3, 2025 Miami Grand Prix Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso 1 May 3, 2026

Isack Hadjar - Zero points

Williams

Carlos Sainz - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Forcing another driver off track 2 April 13, 2026

Alex Albon - Two points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen 2 December 1, 2025

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date September 1, 2024 Italian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda 2 September 1, 2025

Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points

