F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
As F1 heads into the summer break a race ban still looms for Max Verstappen who sits on the highest number of penalty points.
The four-time world champion was at risk of adding to his tally at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he was investigated for a move on Lewis Hamilton during the race.
As Verstappen went to overtake Hamilton for 10th place, the seven-time world champion went wide and off the track, prompting an investigation from the stewards after the race on the Red Bull's conduct.
The stewards determined that no further action would be taken against Verstappen, with the Dutchman escaping punishment and further penalty points on his super licence.
Verstappen is currently three points away from a race ban, the closest of any driver with Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc joining the list of drivers with penalty points after the Hungarian GP.
Gasly was awarded two alongside a 10-second time penalty for a collision with Carlos Sainz, while Leclerc was given one point and a five-second time penalty for defending erratically against George Russell.
Below this table are the details of each individual driver's points, what they received them for and when they'll expire.
F1 Driver Penalty Points
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|9
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|4
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|0
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Nine points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|October 27, 2024
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Forcing Lando Norris off track
|2
|October 27, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint
|Being under the minimum VSC delta time
|1
|November 1, 2025
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying
|1
|December 1, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|2
|December 8, 2025
|June 1, 2025
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with George Russell
|3
|June 1, 2026
Yuki Tsunoda - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 15, 2025
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Overtaking under a red flag
|2
|June 15, 2026
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|June 29, 2026
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton - Zero points
Charles Leclerc - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell
|1
|August 3, 2026
Mercedes
George Russell - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car
|1
|December 1, 2025
Kimi Antonelli - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Max Verstappen
|2
|June 29, 2026
Alpine
Pierre Gasly - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|August 3, 2026
Franco Colapinto - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track
|1
|June 29, 2026
Jack Doohan - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|March 22, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto
|2
|March 22, 2026
|March 23, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track
|2
|March 23, 2026
McLaren
Lando Norris - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to slow for double yellow flags
|3
|December 1, 2025
Oscar Piastri - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Liam Lawson
|2
|November 2, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|December 8, 2025
|July 6, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Braking erratically under the safety car
|2
|July 6, 2026
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Zero points
Lance Stroll - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Alex Albon
|2
|December 1, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|1
|May 23, 2026
Haas
Esteban Ocon - No points
Ollie Bearman - Eight points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Colliding with Franco Colapinto
|2
|November 2, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Overtaking under red flag conditions
|2
|May 23, 2026
|July 5, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Failing to comply with a red flag
|4
|July 5, 2026
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas
|2
|December 1, 2025
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|1
|April 13, 2026
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg
|2
|April 13, 2026
|May 3, 2025
|Miami Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso
|1
|May 3, 2026
Isack Hadjar - Zero points
Williams
Carlos Sainz - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Forcing another driver off track
|2
|April 13, 2026
Alex Albon - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen
|2
|December 1, 2025
Sauber
Nico Hulkenberg - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|September 1, 2024
|Italian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda
|2
|September 1, 2025
Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points
