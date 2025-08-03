F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's how you can watch the 14th round of the 2025 F1 season for FREE as the Hungarian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, August 3) at 3pm local time (CEST).

Charles Leclerc shocked the field to steal pole position from the two McLarens during qualifying on Saturday, heralding Ferrari's best result over one lap in 2025 thus far.

However, his team-mate Lewis Hamilton had a less impressive qualifying session, and instead made an early exit in Q2 alongside Kimi Antonelli, having both struggled the previous week at Spa.

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri will share the front row of the grid with Leclerc, while Lando Norris will start in third alongside George Russell on the second row.

Max Verstappen was not only leap-frogged by McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes in qualifying, but also both Aston Martins — who enjoyed a major resurgence at the Hungaroring — and Gabriel Bortoleto in the Sauber.

Here is what time and where you can watch the Hungarian GP for FREE wherever you are in the world.

Leclerc was the Ferrari on top on Saturday

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday, August 3, 2025

Lights out for the Hungarian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, August 3, 2025) at 3:00pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (CEST) 3:00 PM Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 2:00 PM Sunday USA (EDT) 9:00 AM Sunday USA (CDT) 8:00 AM Sunday USA (PDT) 6:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 11:00PM Sunday Australia (AWST) 9:00 PM Sunday Australia (ACST) 10:30 PM Sunday Mexico (CST) 7:00 AM Sunday Japan (JST) 10:00 PM Sunday South Africa (SAST) 3:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 9:00 PM Sunday India (IST) 6:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 AM Sunday Singapore (SGT) 9:00 PM Sunday Turkey (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 4:00 PM Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 5:00 PM Sunday

How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS **Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel, RTBF Auvio) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*F1 fans can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

**For the race weekend in Budapest, RTBF Auvio is showing full live weekend coverage of every session including Friday and Saturday's practice.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

