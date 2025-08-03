F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Here's how you can watch the 14th round of the 2025 F1 season for FREE as the Hungarian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, August 3) at 3pm local time (CEST).
Charles Leclerc shocked the field to steal pole position from the two McLarens during qualifying on Saturday, heralding Ferrari's best result over one lap in 2025 thus far.
However, his team-mate Lewis Hamilton had a less impressive qualifying session, and instead made an early exit in Q2 alongside Kimi Antonelli, having both struggled the previous week at Spa.
Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri will share the front row of the grid with Leclerc, while Lando Norris will start in third alongside George Russell on the second row.
Max Verstappen was not only leap-frogged by McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes in qualifying, but also both Aston Martins — who enjoyed a major resurgence at the Hungaroring — and Gabriel Bortoleto in the Sauber.
Here is what time and where you can watch the Hungarian GP for FREE wherever you are in the world.
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday, August 3, 2025
Lights out for the Hungarian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, August 3, 2025) at 3:00pm local time (CEST).
Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|9:00 AM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|8:00 AM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|6:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|11:00PM Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|10:30 PM Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|7:00 AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|India (IST)
|6:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 AM Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|5:00 PM Sunday
How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|**Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel, RTBF Auvio)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
**For the race weekend in Budapest, RTBF Auvio is showing full live weekend coverage of every session including Friday and Saturday's practice.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as Hamilton left FUMING after qualifying
QUALIFYING RESULTS: McLaren BEATEN for shock pole as Hamilton FUMES at early exit
READ MORE: Hamilton advocates for his own SACKING from Ferrari
READ MORE: Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview
