Lewis Hamilton demands Gaza ceasefire

Lewis Hamilton has delivered an impassioned plea for the cessation of hostilities in Gaza, as warnings of extreme malnutrition intensify.

Over 100 people are now said to have died of malnutrition in Gaza, including nine more on Friday alone, with supplies of food and water increasingly hard to come by.

The UK, Germany and France made a joint statement this week calling on Israel to 'immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid' into Gaza, with the UN's food aid programme warning that nearly one in three people in the region are going for days without eating.

The three countries called for an end to 'the humanitarian catastrophe that we are witnessing in Gaza, telling Israel to 'uphold its obligations under international humanitarian law'.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he could not explain the level of indifference and inaction we see by too many in the international community - the lack of compassion, the lack of truth, the lack of humanity'.

He added that more than 1,000 Palestinians had been killed while trying to get food in the last two months alone, coinciding with the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) starting to distribute supplies as an 'alternative' to the UN system.

Stories of dozens of people being killed while waiting for that aid have become commonplace in recent weeks.

Hamilton: Future generations will judge Gaza inaction

Reposting a UNICEF statement and a BBC News report about a picture of a starving baby in Gaza on his Instagram stories on Saturday, Hamilton wrote: "We can no longer stay silent...

"It's hard to find the words to express the total devastation I feel seeing what is happening in Gaza. Children are starving while humanitarian agencies are unable to safely deliver people food, clean water, medical supplies - the most basic human needs. There is no justification for this.

"The silence and lack of action from the international community will be judged by future generations. Every day that passes without allowing aid to safety reach Palestinians, and without a ceasefire, more lives are lost. Those in power must do everything in their power to end this suffering, and they must do it now.

"It's hard not to feel powerless in times like this, but if you want to join me in making a donation, these are a few of the organisations helping on the ground. [Medecins sans Frontieres, Medical Aid for Palestinians, Red Cross, UNICEF, Save the Children]"

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘STAYING’ at Red Bull as star denies Mercedes contract conspiracy

F1 SPRINT RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton hits new Ferrari LOW as Max Verstappen schools McLaren at Belgian Grand Prix

Related