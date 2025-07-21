Cadillac F1 target shares INSANE workout in bid for 2026 seat

Cadillac F1 target Valtteri Bottas has shared the insane workout regime he uses to keep fit…and it will make you never want to exercise ever again.

The Finn was axed from Sauber at the end of last year, but could return to the F1 grid with Cadillac when they join the sport in 2026.

Alongside Cadillac, Bottas’ name has also emerged as a potential candidate for Alpine; although the 35-year-old currently serves as reserve driver for Mercedes.

The duties of a reserve driver are still intense however, not just in the car but also staying fit outside of it, as Bottas shared a video from his workout alongside partner Tiffany Cromwell on social media.

Buckle up guys! You’re about to feel inferior.

Bottas is a fitness king

Inside Valtteri Bottas’ F1 training regime

For most, a lovely 30 minute run in the South of France would be enough exercise for one day, but VB only enjoyed a few sips of water before he was back on the grind.

A strength training session was punctuated by a series of scary-looking Russian twists, and some rather severe orders masked as motivation by Bottas’ trainer Paul Ripke.

“You want that F1 seat!” he barked as Bottas puffed his way through a weights session.

“Come on! Show me you’re more than a reserve driver! Yeah! YEAH!”

At one stage Bottas undertook some training on a yoga mat with a full racing helmet on, apparently part of the crucial work needed to maintain the strength of a F1 driver's neck.

In a bizarre turn of events, Bottas showed off his monstrous neck to the camera and tensed his whole body, which quite frankly was a bit too intimidating for a Monday morning.

Once the gruelling regime had been completed, Bottas and Cromwell (Tiffany, not Oliver) retired to the sauna with a beer, the only part of his regime anyone can get behind.

If you're actually interested in the more specific workout details, check out the video below, because the details of his regime are alien to me and my weak core.

