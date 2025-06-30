Oscar Piastri issues one-word response after brutal Lando Norris battle at Austrian GP

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri issued a simple one-word response following his nail-biting battle with Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The two McLarens secured yet another one-two finish at the Red Bull Ring having fought off the threat of Charles Leclerc, who separated the two papaya cars at lights out on Sunday.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Lando Norris disqualification verdict as late evidence emerges

Piastri swiftly overtook Leclerc's Ferrari on the first lap to get up into second place and from then on, the McLaren pit wall had a nervous wait to see who out of their stellar driver duo would come out on top.

McLaren have insisted throughout the 2025 season that their drivers are free to race, although they must have been hoping neither Norris nor Piastri would opt for a risky move such as the one that ruled the Brit out of the Canadian GP last time out.

Thankfully for the Woking-based outfit both Norris and Piastri crossed the line in one piece, picking up vital points to even further extend their mammoth lead over the rest of the pack in the constructors' standings.

Piastri's 'intense' Austrian GP experience

Speaking to media after the race, Piastri described his battle with Norris in the Styrian mountains with just a single word.

"Intense," he said after the race when asked what it was like from inside the cockpit.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are in a fierce fight for the championship

"I hope it was good watching because it was pretty hard work in the car," he went on to explain. "I tried my absolute best and probably could have done a better job, but it was a good battle.

"It was a bit on the edge at times, probably pushed the limits a bit too far, but it was a good race and that’s what we’re here to do. To race each other and to fight for wins."

As far as the drivers' championship goes however, there are now only 15 points keeping Norris from stealing the lead off of Piastri and after his seventh-career win, the 25-year-old will be looking to improve even further as his home race looms.

The next round of the 2025 campaign heads to Silverstone and having never won there before, Norris will certainly be looking to keep the pressure on Piastri with a home win in sight.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen in shock retirement as chaotic Austrian Grand Prix sets title race alight

Related