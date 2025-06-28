Austrian Grand Prix hit with DELAY after chaos hits Red Bull Ring

The start of F1 qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix has been delayed after a chaotic F2 sprint race prior at the Red Bull Ring.

F2's delays had a minor impact on F1's running in Austria, with the start of qualifying moved back by five minutes after an afternoon of incidents in the support series.

A red flag was deployed in the opening stages of Saturday's F2 sprint race, after Sami Meguetounif's Trident car flipped upside down and collected Arvid Lindblad and Luke Browning.

The red flag lasted 30 minutes to ensure that the track was cleared by the marshals, with all three drivers confirming they were unharmed, before a late race incident brought further chaos.

F2's race had barely restarted before Dino Beganovic caused a safety car, spinning to a stand-still at Turn 3 after contact with Oliver Goethe.

The sprint concluded with a spin from Amaury Cordeel, with the incident also collecting Gabriele Mini, Leonardo Fornaroli and John Bennett in a pile-up of cars.

All four drivers joined, Kush Maini, Browning, Lindblad and Meguetounif in the drivers who failed to finish the sprint race in Austria.

Spanish driver Josep Maria Marti claimed the race victory, ahead of podium finishes Joshua Durksen and Roman Stanek.

Meanwhile, McLaren wonderkid and standout talent from FP1, Alex Dunne, was slammed with a five-second time penalty for a false start and only managed P6 on Saturday.

